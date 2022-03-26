TL;DR Breakdown

NEO price analysis appears to be bullish.

The strongest resistance is present at $25.

The strongest support is present at $23.

NEO price analysis has revealed the cryptocurrency market to maintain bullish momentum with strong conservation possibilities as the price moves steadily upwards. For example, the NEO/USD price recently spiked to a huge incline on March 25, 2022, and The price went from $24 to $25 in no time. The next day the price declined to $23 but soon after continued an upward movement and went from $23 to $24 on the same day, On March 26, 2022.

NEO has been down 1.70% in the last 24-hours with a trading volume of $195,551,008. Neo currently ranks at #62, with a live market cap of $1,717,480,282.

NEO/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The NEO price analysis reveals the market’s volatility to be following a declining trend, meaning that the price of NEO/USD is becoming less prone to experience variable change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $24, which serves as the strongest resistance for NEO. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $23, which serves as the strongest support point for NEO.

The NEO/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market trend has recently entered the bullish territory in the last couple of hours, and since the market appears to be dormant, the trend will likely be conserved. It seems the bullish era might stay for a long time.

NEO/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59, signifying a stable value for NEO. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the upper neutral region. However, the RSI path can be seen following an upwards movement indicating that the cryptocurrency will experience increased value but may soon enter the overbought category, which will result in complete inflation for the cryptocurrency.

NEO price analysis for 1-day: NEO/USD gains tremendous value

The NEO price analysis indicates that the market’s volatility appears to be following an increasing trend, meaning that the market shows more signals towards experiencing volatile change. This will result in a more variable price for NEO. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $25, which serves as the strongest resistance for NEO. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $18, which serves as the strongest support for NEO.

The NEO/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. However, the price path can be seen following a downwards movement which indicates a decreasing market for the cryptocurrency.

NEO/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64, signifying an overbought value for NEO. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the overbought region. However, the RSI path can be seen following an upwards movement indicating that the cryptocurrency will experience increased value, which will result in complete inflation of the cryptocurrency.

NEO Price Analysis Conclusion

The conclusion of the NEO price analysis shows that the recognition made in the current behavior of the cryptocurrency indicates that it is following a strong upward trend with the possibility of maintaining its energy and keeping the market. NEO/USD climbed with fatigue at the $25.5 mark; the price reached $25.1 on March 25, 2022. The market shows vital signs of a bullish period for the time being.

