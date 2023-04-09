Livepeer Price Prediction 2023-2032: Will LPT Price Spike Higher?

Livepeer Price Prediction 2023-2032

Livepeer is a protocol based on the Ethereum network. However, this protocol allocates video transcoding work in its decentralized network. Also, the protocol is focused on providing cheap, safe, and reliable infrastructure that can take care of today’s high demand for video streaming for its coin holders and users. Let’s take a detailed look at Livepeer price prediction to be in that right moment when the price spikes again.

A year ago, a spike coincided with Livepeer’s tweet of a new weekly record high in terms of the length of unique video transcoded — a real-world development that could convince investors that the asset had been undervalued. Several hours later, the price began climbing (first red box), eventually reaching $24 on May 26. Can we expect the same spike this year? Let’s find out more about the network’s applications, technical analysis, and Livepeer price predictions.

How much is LPT worth?

Today’s Livepeer price is $7.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,657,353. Livepeer is up 3.09% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #163, with a live market cap of $197,892,528. It has a circulating supply of 27,618,057 LPT coins and the max. supply is not available.

Read also: Livepeer price analysis: Livepeer gains 53 percent as it peaks at $54, a retracement ahead?

Introduction to Livepeer Protocol

Livepeer is a scalable protocol suitable for startups and companies that want to include live or on-demand video in their services. This protocol can be referred to as Platform-as-a-service (PaaS). The Livepeer protocol specifically transcodes videos, which helps to reformat videos to suit different bandwidths and devices. Livepeer also offers a scalable infrastructure for developers looking to meet today’s video infrastructure and streaming.

Currently, video streaming is extremely expensive on the computing side, mainly because video producers must first transcode videos before being broadcast. However, the end costs have resulted in many video streaming companies selling users’ information and subjecting them to unwanted adverts to earn revenues. Nonetheless, this is what Livepeer aims to stop by having a decentralized protocol that is incentivized.

It is essential to know that the native Livepeer cryptocurrency is the Livepeer Token (LPT), popularly referred to as Livepeer LPT.

The Livepeer (LPT)

The Livepeer (LPT) is created to be an incentive mechanism. The Liverpeer protocol is cost-effective, reliable, and secure. LPT also acts as a mechanism that incentivizes orchestrators to work somewhat to ensure the protocol is secure.

Furthermore, new LPT tokens are minted in rounds and distributed to Orchestrators according to their stakes. It is essential to know that this allows those who participate in Livepeer to have more ownership and stake LPT tokens in the network. You also need to understand that the LPT inflation rate depends on the number of LPT coins staked out of the total supply in circulation. This keeps participants on the network at a desirable level.

Furthermore, Livepeer offers video broadcasters an opportunity to tap into its decentralized and cost-effective infrastructure that is reliable. Video broadcasters aren’t the only ones that can benefit from Livepeer. However, Video streaming platforms also stand the chance of helping without selling users’ data and serving adverts.

In addition, Livepeer offers an essential decentralized solution for anyone to embed videos into decentralized applications.

Livepeer Overview

Livepeer Overview Coin Symbol Price Marketcap Change Last 24h Supply Volume (24h) Livepeer LPT LPT $ 7.13 $ 197.29 M 2.40% 27.62 M $ 8.12 M

The Founders of Livepeer

window.itb_widget=window.itb_widget||{init:t=>{const e=document.createElement(“script”);e.async=!0,e.type=”text/javascript”,e.src=”https://app.intotheblock.com/widget.js”,e.onload=function(){window.itbWidgetInit(t)},document.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(e)}}; window.itb_widget.init({ apiKey: “6KjzS5dFxQ8slqqL5bUqf5Al9nwW56DbaGWatOcK”, language: ‘en’ })

Source: Petkanics|Aroundthecoin.com

Livepeer is also an open-source platform that allows developers to contribute freely to its underlying code. Livepeer Inc is the legal company behind the Livepeer platform. However, Livepeer was founded by Doug Petkanics and Eric tang.

Doug Petkanics studied computer science and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006. After he graduated, he joined Accenture as an analyst, and in 2010 he co-founded Hyperpublic. In 2016, he also co-founded Livepeer.

On the other hand, Eric Tang graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with electrical and computer engineering degrees. He joined Next Jump, in 2010, as a software developer. In 2010, he collaborated with Petkanics and co-founded Hyperpublic. Since then, they have both worked together to create Livepeer.

How Livepeer works

In Livepeer, Broadcasters often referred to as nodes, send video streams to the network to transcode them. Then the streams are received by Orchestrators, who contribute their computer GPU, CPU, and bandwidth to the network in exchange for ETH fees.

In the Livepeer network, Orchestrators help to coordinate and ensure that videos are correctly transcoded. Also, the Orchestrators help send videos to the transcoder hardware that reformats videos known as GPU. In addition, tasks are distributed among Orchestrators according to the amount of LPT crypto they stake.

However, before we go into Livepeer price predictions and future Livepeer prices, let’s look at its current price in the crypto market.

How to Acquire LPT

How to BUY LPT

Sign up for a Kraken account. Enter an email address, username and a strong password to protect your account.

Verify your account. …

Add funds or a payment method to your account. …

Purchase LPT!

How to MINE LPT

Log in to Web 3 Wallet. You will need a Web3 wallet such as MetaMask with enough Ethereum to pay for the Gas cost of executing the smart contracts that generate LPT tokens.

Set Mining Parameters. Select your gas price.

Earn LPT tokens.

Livepeer Technical Analysis

Given that Livepeer’s price has risen to $7.08 at its peak today, the price analysis is pessimistic. The bears were successful in creating a thin downward trend line for the price function over the previous 24 hours. The strong downtrend line allowed the price to soar to a low of $6.87 earlier today. Livepeer, on the other hand, is now selling for $6.92 as bulls attempt to force the price back up.

According to the Bollinger Bands, the Livepeer price is now climbing, with strong support and resistance levels at $7.42 and $6.20, respectively. Given that the bulls have yet to break over the $7.00 barrier, we foresee a much higher gain in the price of Livepeer currency.

The RSI, which is currently at 52.20, indicates that the coin is remaining stable. As a result, SUSHI is deemed to be in the neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path appears to be going downward.

Livepeer Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Livepeer Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan provide an in-depth analysis of the cryptocurrency’s potential value LPT. Our team of educated specialists meticulously analyzes the situations and factors influencing Livepeer prices using their in-depth knowledge of the market.

According to our pricing estimate, the LPT will cost $10.37 at its most costly point by the end of 2023. As its value rises, the coin will cost $70.57, its highest price in five years. Livepeer’s future appears to be good and brilliant. Livepeer’s price is expected to rise gradually until it hits $318.87 in 2032.

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2023 8.94 9.29 10.37 2024 12.39 12.86 15.49 2025 18.91 19.42 22.07 2026 27.99 28.77 32.93 2027 40.25 41.40 48.46 2028 59.07 60.73 70.57 2029 84.96 87.39 101.34 2030 125.09 129.46 147.28 2031 183.45 189.92 216.82 2032 261.11 270.60 318.87

Livepeer Price Prediction 2023

Our Livepeer price prediction for 2023 shows that LPT will potentially attain a maximum price value of $10.37. Although the price is seen to rise from the previous year, the coin will have to experience a minimum price of $8.94 and an average trading price of $9.29.

Livepeer Price Prediction 2024

Our Livepeer price prediction for 2024 is a maximum of $15.49. For the same year, we anticipate that the price of Livepeer will range between a low of $12.39 and keep a constant average of $12.86.

Livepeer Price Prediction 2025

Our Livepeer price prediction for 2025 shows that Livepeer will experience a price rise and attain a maximum price value of $22.07. The coin is expected to later attain a minimum price of $18.91 and maintain its average trading price at $19.42.

Livepeer Price Prediction 2026

Our Livepeer price prediction for 2026 shows that Livepeer will attain a maximum price value of $32.93. Although the price is seen to rise from the previous year, the coin will have to experience a minimum price of $27.99 and maintain its average trading price at $28.77.

Livepeer Price Prediction 2027

Our Livepeer price prediction for 2027 is a maximum of $48.46. The minimum price of the coin will be $40.25, while its average trading price is expected to be $41.4. The growth will be enabled by the continuous growth of the Livepeer tokens, Livepeer network, and ecosystem.

Livepeer Price Prediction 2028

Our Livepeer price prediction for 2028 is a maximum of $70.57. For the same year, we anticipate that the price of Livepeer will range between a low of $59.07 and keep a constant average of $60.73.

Livepeer Price Prediction 2029

Our Livepeer price prediction for 2029 shows that Livepeer will attain a maximum price value of $101.34. Although the price increases from the previous year, the coin will have to experience a minimum price of $84.96 and an average trading price of $87.39.

Livepeer Price Prediction 2030

Our Livepeer price prediction for 2030 will reach a minimum price value of $125.09 with an average of $129.46 and it is expected by the end of the year to have reached a maximum price of $147.28 in the crypto market.

Livepeer Price Prediction 2031

Our Livepeer Price prediction for 2031 shows that the LPT token prices will increase from their current price. We expect to see the coin reach a minimum price of $183.45 with an average price of $189.92 and hit a high of $216.82.

Livepeer Price Prediction 2032

Our Livepeer price prediction for 2032 is anticipated to reach a high price of $318.87. The minimum price of the coin is expected to be $261.11. The average trading price of the coin is forecasted to be $270.6.

Livepeer Price Prediction by Coincodex

According to Coincodex current Livepeer price forecast, the value of Livepeer will fall by -2.76% and reach $ 6.74 on April 12, 2023. Coincodex technical indicators indicate that the current sentiment is bearish, with the Fear & Greed Index reading 64. (Greed). Over the previous 30 days, Livepeer has 16/30 (53%) green days and 9.66% price volatility. According to Coincodex Livepeer forecast, now is not the time to purchase Livepeer.

In the best-case scenario, LPT price projection for 2026 is $ 271.90 assuming it grows at the same rate as Facebook. If Livepeer grows at the same rate as the Internet, the forecast for 2026 is $ 31.19.

Livepeer Price Prediction by DigitalCoinPrice

DigitalCoinPrice most recent Livepeer price forecast is that by the end of 2025, the value of Livepeer will have increased by 207.86% and will be $25.16. The present sentiment is Neutral according to all technical indicators, while the Fear & Greed Index, which measures acute fear, is reading 15.30. Right now, according to DigitalCoinPrice Livepeer outlook, Livepeer is Hold.

Livepeer’s value rose by 119.81% at the end of April and was close to $15.19. All indications are currently pointing in the direction of Neutral, and the fear & greed index reads 15.30 for high fears. Forecast indicates that now is not the ideal moment to DigitalCoinPrice Livepeer.

The 200-day SMA will drop soon, and the price will reach $7.40 before the end of December, according to all technical indicators. The short-term 50-Day SMA for Livepeer indicates a $6.89 by December 2023 or 2024.

Livepeer Price Prediction by Industry Influencers

AI Crypto News, a well-known crypto YouTube influencer, explained how Livepeer will pass the $9.51 threshold before the end of 2023. Additionally, he claims that the coin will continue rising and hit a high of $21.97 by 2025 and $29.56 at the end of 2026.

LIVEPEER TOKEN PRICE PREDICTION 2023

Conclusion

Livepeer streaming service is rewriting the way streaming services are done. It rewrites the whole economics of streaming. Users are incentivized to access content, while the community plays the role of maintaining the network.

Livepeer has been on a bear trend since January 2022. In 2023, LPT is expected to reverse the trend. Any negative news could derail LPT. Otherwise, LPT is a profitable investment.

The coin may have done well over the past year and seems to have actual utility, both of which might contribute to its popular acceptance. However, it is always important to remember that the cryptocurrency market is quite volatile and that the value of all tokens and coins can fluctuate up and down. Investing is a very private matter. Do your own research and try to stay informed of any developments that could improve Livepeer’s chances.

Based on the current market trend and our LPT price analysis, we believe that Livepeer has a lot of potential and could attain new all-time highs in the future. Digital currency is expected to gain mainstream adoption in the coming years, which could increase its price.

The project’s web page claims that “crypto-economic incentives for bootstrapping and participation” can produce a better system than the one currently in place. The company’s mission, as stated on its website, is to “liberate communications, economic opportunity, and entertainment for society.”

However, it is important to note that cryptocurrency prices are highly volatile and completely dependent on market conditions. Thus, it is always advisable to do your own research before investing in any digital asset, as the predictions are not investment advice despite the fact that the coin may have done well over the past year and seems to have actual utility, both of which might contribute to its popular acceptance.

You should never invest more money than you can afford to lose since investing can be dangerous.