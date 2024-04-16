Innovative Physics Limited, based in the Isle of Wight, UK, got more appreciation for their award wining neutron detector technology. Even an artificial intelligence version of Donald Trump also mentioned the IPL, according to the managing director, which is a a premium above the achievement.

Neutron detector appreciation

Innovative Physics Limited (IPL) won a silver award at the Engineering Matters Awards for its neutron detector technology. The award ceremony was held aboard the Cutty Sark, a historical tea clipper ship, now a ship museum stationed in Greenwich, London.

IPL’s director of business development and administration, Victoria Anderson Matthew was at the venue to collect the award for the firm. At the event, she said,

“On a more serious note, it was a great honour to win this top award and we are delighted to have been recognised in this way. It’s a great achievement for the whole team.” Source: Countypress.

Neutron detector technology is used in many areas, but one good example of its use is across the shore in Japan at Fukushima DAI-ichi Nuclear Power Plant, when it was destroyed to great extent by a tsunami and earthquake in 2011. The technology was used to support the recovery of the primary containment vessels and their stabilization. Imagine a number of radioactive neutrons bouncing around after a disaster.

Innovative Physics Ltd. fields of practice

Innovative Physics Limited works in the fields of artificial intelligence, application of sensor technology, pattern recognition in the nuclear and medical sectors, and also in homeland security. IPL is one of the top research and development firms in these very fields.

Though the firm has offices in Japan, the US, and America to cater to its global clients, with its headquarter in Languard Manor in Shanklin, a seaside town on the Isle of Wight, England,.

Over the past three years, Innovative Physics has seen a good revenue growth and an increased number of its working staff due to its neutron detector technology, which can monitor neutron flux (measuring the intensity of radiation caused through neutrons), which is a crucial part of nuclear technology.

Matthew also said, on a lighter note,

“The AI Donald Trump talking about what IPL does was a unique experience!”

This was a celebration beside the precious award.

The Engineering Matter Awards are awarded in honor of innovation, safety and health, and sustainability in Britain.

Find the original news at the County press.