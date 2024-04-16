Roadmap Revealed: Ukraine Targets AI Localization in Leading Industries

A council was filled with representatives who granted each AI agent a schedule; all the sectors responded to AI technique, even the areas that had nothing to do with it. The most important factor is that many council members understood that AI technology is quite advanced, so others know that AI application development requires much more time.

Government-industry collaboration

As most of the public will face this mandate, and visual expression is the key tool to provide trustworthy information, the chief executive’s decision to broadcast the 24th of April for posting 320 -r Decree on the 13th of April is undoubtedly the better option. As usual, 21st-century society is based on such decisions.

Besides the Ministry of Strategic Industrial Development, the effort direction embeds is to design the roadmap of AI technology localization at key department industries within the shortest time, i.e., less than six months.

The cabinet of ministers (CM) underlined these sectors: two major industries, one that makes things and the other that plays a crucial role among them, such as the scientific, engineering, and chemical industries. Nevertheless, the coming of AI is the characterization of a new age of industrialization, for example, coal, defense, nuclear, agriculture, tech, and healthcare sectors, which are available today.

Roadmap for AI localization

The field specialization here ( e.g., AI Technology implementation) will be identified. Then, the names of professional personnel of the apt nature ( City Specialists) will be written and chosen to implement AI technology in the specific areas of its development.

In Ukraine, artificial intelligence is valuable because it creates a new good or a new service in all ways related to AI technologies. It will be a peculiar force that implements conventional technologies, lifting the country’s economic situation and moving it forward with other leading states.

This article originally appeared on the Interfax