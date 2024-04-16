Loading...

South Korean exchanges navigate fee wars amidst market shifts

1 mins read
South Korean

Contents
1. Fee competition drives market dynamics
2. South Korean Won surpasses US Dollar amid fee strategies
Share link:

TL;DR

  • South Korean exchanges engaged in a fee war.
  • Competition has increased following the recent surge in the price of digital assets.
  • The South Korean Won (KRW) surpassed the United States Dollar (USD) in terms of cumulative trade volume in Q1.

In a new report by Kaiko Research, crypto exchanges in South Korea are at war in terms of fee competition. At the same time, exchanges are keen to make themselves popular by charging low fees.

Fee competition drives market dynamics

The report has mentioned that from 2021, the leading exchange in the South Korean market  is Upbit. The crypto exchange has an average market share of 82%, which has been going on for the past three years. Contrarily, we cannot ignore the fact that competition has been cut-throat following the recent surge in digital currencies prices. 

The current competition was driven by the arrival of the two major South Korean regulated platforms, Bithumb and Korbit, in the market in 2023. The platforms began offering their services at no cost, attracting many investors to the country. 

South Korean Won surpasses US Dollar amid fee strategies

According to the report, While Korbit’s market share did not significantly increase, averaging less than 1% in 2024, Bithumb’s market share tripled in the months following the introduction of its zero-fee policy in October 2023.

“Overall, the improving macroeconomic environment  and fierce competition among Korean exchanges has boosted trade volume on Korean markets which hit its highest level in more than two years in early March.”

Bithumb exchange revenue decreased by 60% in 2023, which may have pushed Bithumb to end its zero-fee campaign on February 5, eight months after its launch. One of the significant elements in the report was that in the first quarter of 2024, South Korean Won(KRW) made a surprising turn as it surpassed the United States Dollar (USD) in terms of cumulative trade volume following the zero-fee tactics used by the exchanges.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
crypto-locked
#Industry News
2 mins read

Over $1.2 Billion in crypto-locked as top investors lose access to wallets

Tokenized
#Industry News
2 mins read

UK Starts Tokenized Deposit Experiment with Major Banks

HSBC expands tokenized asset strategy following successful gold token introduction
#Industry News
2 mins read

HSBC expands tokenized asset strategy following successful gold token introduction

Bitget Crypto Exchange MENA users make up 10% of its total global user
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bitget Crypto Exchange MENA users make up 10% of its total global user base

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan