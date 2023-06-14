ICP price analysis: ICP maintains bullish momentum at $3.995

TL;DR Breakdown

ICP price analysis on June 14, 2023, revealed a prominent bullish trend, suggesting a favorable trajectory for the cryptocurrency due to advantageous momentum within the market. During a series of hours, ICP exhibited consistent and elevated price levels, followed by an abrupt surge from $3.595 to $4.017. Furthermore, there were discernible indications of continued growth in the market, as ICP managed to attain a value of $3.995, approaching the $4 threshold. This development signifies a promising outlook for ICP’s market capitalization.

As of today, Internet Computer (ICP) is priced at $3.995, with a 24-hour trading volume of $87.59M and a market capitalization of $1.74B. It holds a market dominance of 0.16%. In the past 24 hours, the ICP price has experienced a 0.17% increase. Currently, the sentiment for Internet Computer price prediction is bearish, while the Fear & Greed Index stands at 46, indicating fear in the market sentiment.

The circulating supply of Internet Computer at present is 436.52M ICP out of a maximum supply of 488.51M ICP. The yearly supply inflation rate is currently 82.21%, resulting in the creation of 196.95M ICP over the last year. In terms of market capitalization, Internet Computer currently ranks #18 in the Layer 1 sector.

ICP price analysis for 4-hours: Recent developments

ICP price analysis price indicates a high level of volatility in the current market, following a significant initial movement. This suggests that the cryptocurrency is susceptible to substantial and abrupt fluctuations in value, without a clear bias towards upward or downward movements. Utilizing Bollinger Bands, a popular technical analysis tool, it becomes evident that the upper resistance level for ICP is established at $4.015, indicating a price level where selling pressure may intensify. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger Bands is positioned at $3.848, representing a robust support level for ICP.

According to the analysis, the ICP/USD price is currently experiencing an upward trend and is trading below the Moving Average. The market has shown a favorable trend in recent days, indicating a likelihood of continued upward movements. However, it is important to note that today, there is a significant breakout possibility as the ICP price exceeded its resistance level. Nevertheless, the price is currently retracing toward that resistance level, which creates a situation where the market is highly susceptible to a potential complete reversal in the coming days. Traders and investors should exercise caution and closely monitor the price action to gauge the direction of future market movements.

ICP/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

ICP price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the cryptocurrency is presently at 63, indicating a relatively stable market condition. This places ICP in the central neutral area of the market, suggesting that selling activities slightly outweigh buying pressures. Additionally, the RSI trend is currently displaying a downward movement, indicating a prevailing presence of selling activities compared to buying activities. This increase in selling pressure is reflected in the declining RSI score.

ICP 1-day price analysis: ICP obtains bullish momentum at $3.995

ICP price analysis reveals that the current market for Internet Computer (ICP) is characterized by volatility, which follows a notable initial movement. This suggests that the cryptocurrency is prone to significant and sudden changes in value, regardless of the direction. By utilizing Bollinger Bands, a popular technical analysis tool, it becomes evident that the upper resistance level for ICP is established at $5.303. This signifies a price level where selling pressure may intensify. On the other hand, the lower limit of the Bollinger Bands is positioned at $3.561, indicating the strongest support level for ICP.

According to the analysis, the ICP/USD price is currently exhibiting an upward trend, although it is trading below the Moving Average, suggesting a bearish sentiment in the market. However, recent days have shown positive momentum, leading to continued upward movements. As the price nears the resistance band, it presents a potential breakout opportunity for the market.

ICP/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

ICP price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Internet Computer (ICP) is currently at 35, suggesting a stable market condition. This reading places ICP in the undervalued region, indicating that buying activities outweigh selling pressures. Furthermore, the RSI trend is showing an upward trajectory, indicating a prevailing presence of buying activities compared to selling activities. This upward movement in the RSI score reflects an increasing buying pressure on ICP.

ICP Price Analysis Conclusion

ICP price analysis on June 14, 2023, revealed a notable bullish trend, indicating favorable momentum within the market and a positive outlook for ICP’s market capitalization. However, it is essential to note that the market has displayed volatility and is susceptible to significant fluctuations in value. The analysis of resistance and support levels using Bollinger Bands suggests potential price levels where selling pressure may intensify or strong buying support may be encountered. The sentiment for ICP price prediction is currently bearish, and the Fear & Greed Index indicates fear in the market sentiment.

