Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded Brings Exciting Updates

A teaser trailer has showcased the two new 6v6 maps arriving on May 1 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Season 3 Reloaded a patch covered with in-game content updates. The maps, called Checkpoint and Grime, will be joined by other new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is one of the innovative games on the market which incorporates visual effects, multiplayer option, and other options.

Exciting gameplay additions

As the Season 3 Reloaded updates, players of MW3 and Warzone are prepared to receive part of this content.The game will have minefield and protect modes for arcade playlist with a new equipment additions like Enhanced Vision Goggles and EMD Mines.

The Heavy Armor public event and the Loaded Resurgence playlist are going to be introduced to Warzone, off course. Weapon Trade Stations and the Specialist perk package that are designed for Rebirth Island will also be added. Although these are their most ground-breaking features the highlight of the major changes for a majority of Call of Duty players is the fresh multiplayer maps.

As a result, the official Call of Duty YouTube account published a 50-second teaser that gives us a glimpse of their condensed versions of Checkpoint and Grime maps. We have to admit that Call of Duty players working close with Warzone will be unfamiliar with Checkpoint depicted as the newest Stronghold POI, same highlighting even a few restricted areas. Nevertheless, Grime is a completely novel art piece that was created to tell a slightly darker story at long forgotten weeds-covered dock in London, which involves a rainy weather, unlike cheerful Checkpoint.

Treyarch’s next game

Developers outline the two maps as somewhat medium-scale while the teaser trailer is full of buildings, outdoor spaces and shooting sites which apparently will be the means of the players’ primary actions. Moreover, Grime features trains that hurl past the map anytime, but have nothing to do with the game balance except they ring very loud. As to the release times for Reloaded, they are set for 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, which is May 1.

The players of Warzone Mobile won’t be forgotten, because the big update happens on May 1 and the Golden Week event (inspired by the Japanese folklore) will kick off in the mobile version, too. Also, the mid-season update comes shortly after to bring the limited-time High Voltage mode and stuff.

Similar to the other AAA series, AI is now considered as an acceptance after the application for artists and animators has asked the candidates to only apply if they are well-versed with “using generative AI tools”. A lot of Zombies fans and mainly the players are all anticipating for a great progress in the Treyarch’s next game after Black Ops Cold War has been overshadowed by the Modern Warfare.