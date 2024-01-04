Bitcoin (BTC) $46756.3 -0.43%
Ethereum (ETH) $2302.51 -1.23%
Litecoin (LTC) $66.853 -1.19%
Binance Coin (BNB) $301.834 -0.6%
Ripple (XRP) $0.57022 -1.26%
Solana (SOL) $101.732 +4.11%
Cardano (ADA) $0.531896 -1.59%
Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08042 -1.18%
Tron (TRX) $0.104236 +0.1%
Toncoin (TON) $2.2508 -1.12%
Chainlink (LINK) $14.0098 -0.9%
Shiba INU (SHIB) $0.000009455 -1.28%

Huobi Korea to shut down as South Korean crypto market tightens

2 mins read
Huobi Korea to shut down as South Korean crypto market tightens

Most read

Imran Khan Takes Responsibility for Controversial Article in The Economist

Revolutionizing Outdoor Cooking with an AI-powered Perfecta Grill

$JTC Network, a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focused on Legal Enforcement, To List On BitMart Exchange

Samsung Unveils Innovative Ballie Robot with Projection Capabilities at CES 2024

Samsung’s CES 2024 Unveilings – The 5 Most Bizarre Products You Won’t Believe Exist

Contents
1. Regulatory challenges
2. Upcoming regulations and investor protection
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Huobi Korea to close on January 29, citing tough business environment.
  • South Korea’s crypto market, dominated by top exchanges, faces strict regulations.
  • New “Virtual Asset Investor Protection Act” will enforce stronger user fund safeguards.

South Korean cryptocurrency sector Huobi Korea, previously known as the Korean division of the global exchange HTX, has declared its intention to cease operations by January 29. This decision, disclosed in a recent announcement, is attributed to the challenging business environment faced by the exchange. Notably, Huobi Korea severed its association with HTX, formerly Huobi Global, in January 2023.

The closure of Huobi Korea is part of a broader trend of consolidations in the South Korean crypto exchange market. Recent months have seen the shutdown of smaller exchanges such as Cashierest and Coinbit, as well as operational suspensions at CoreDAX. The crypto trading landscape in South Korea is heavily dominated by five major exchanges – Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax. These platforms collectively account for 99.6% of the country’s total crypto trade volume, a dominance evident as of June 30, 2023, according to a Financial Services Commission (FSC) report.

Regulatory challenges

South Korea’s strict regulatory framework has significantly influenced the dynamics of its cryptocurrency market. An amendment in 2021 to the financial reporting law has set high standards for local crypto exchanges. To provide fiat-to-crypto services, these platforms must maintain a partnership with a local bank. This collaboration is crucial for issuing real-name deposit and withdrawal accounts, a measure aimed at curbing money laundering and price manipulation.

Huobi Korea, along with 20 other exchanges, struggled to forge these essential banking partnerships. Consequently, they were limited to offering only crypto-to-crypto trade services. The FSC report highlights that out of these 21 exchanges, 10 generated no revenue from crypto transaction fees in the first half of 2023.

Upcoming regulations and investor protection

The South Korean market is poised for further regulatory changes with the anticipated enactment of the “Virtual Asset Investor Protection Act” in July. This new legislation will place additional responsibilities on exchanges for safeguarding user funds. Key measures include mandating exchanges to store 80% of total user funds in cold wallets and securing insurance to ensure user compensation in events like hacks or system failures.

Huobi Korea’s closure, therefore, underscores the evolving and increasingly stringent regulatory landscape for cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea. As the market moves towards greater compliance and investor protection, exchanges face the challenge of adapting to these new norms while maintaining viable business operations.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Cleanspark
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark boosts efficiency with significant Bitmain S21 deal

Bonk
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bonk’s 70% drop highlights the unpredictability of memecoin investments

ARK
#Industry News
2 mins read

Cathie Wood’s ARK investment trims Coinbase holdings to maintain portfolio balance

2024 begins with a surge in cryptocurrency investments led by institutional players
#Industry News
2 mins read

2024 begins with a surge in cryptocurrency investments led by institutional players: Report

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan