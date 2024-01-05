Visa revolutionizes customer loyalty with launch of Web3 engagement platform

Visa has launched its Web3 Loyalty Engagement Solution, a platform set to revolutionize customer loyalty programs. This initiative marks a notable advancement in how companies can foster customer engagement and loyalty in the digital age.

Redefining customer engagement with Web3 technology

Visa’s new loyalty program, designed in collaboration with SmartMedia Technologies, leverages Web3 technology to offer a more interactive and rewarding experience to consumers. This innovative approach allows brands to create digital wallets for their customers, where they can accumulate not just reward points but also unique digital experiences. The program features engaging activities such as gamified giveaways and immersive treasure hunts, providing a novel way for customers to interact with brands beyond traditional transactions.

Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Issuing Solutions at Visa, emphasized the transformative nature of this solution. She pointed out that traditional loyalty programs have largely remained static over the past decade, lacking significant innovation. Visa’s Web3-based loyalty solution aims to change this by rewarding customers for their active engagement, not just their purchases. The program promises to deliver seamless digital and real-world experiences, from travel to sports and entertainment, right at the fingertips of consumers.

Expanding horizons in the crypto and Web3 space

Visa’s foray into the Web3 loyalty domain is not its first venture into the world of digital assets and blockchain technology. The company has been actively involved in the cryptocurrency space, with initiatives ranging from launching a crypto advisory unit in 2021 to settling transactions in USDC as early as 2020. Moreover, Visa’s expansion of its USDC stablecoin pilot to the Solana blockchain and investment in Blockchain Capital’s substantial fundraising round showcase its commitment to the evolving digital economy.

This move by Visa also underscores a broader trend in the industry, where major corporations are increasingly exploring Web3 technologies to enhance customer engagement and brand loyalty. Starbucks, for instance, made headlines with its Polygon-based Web3 loyalty program, “Starbucks Odyssey,” offering top members unique experiences such as trips to exotic destinations.

Visa’s Web3 Loyalty Engagement Solution represents a pivotal shift in how customer loyalty is perceived and rewarded. It opens new avenues for brands to align their values with their customers’ engagement, paving the way for more meaningful and rewarding brand-customer relationships. As Visa continues to innovate in the digital payment and loyalty space, its latest venture into Web3 is poised to set a new standard for customer engagement in the digital era.