Helldivers 2 Rumours Show Powerful EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit Mech

Recently, some fans of Helldivers have had a chance to get a full glimpse at a brand new exosuit mech that might be featured in Helldivers 2. The information leak about Emptynesz revealed gameplay details about the EXO-49 Emancipator, a mech suit that is extremely durable and can only be used twice on a mission regardless of it having a long cooldown period of 600 seconds.

With Emancipator’s impressive tankiness it appears that the footage hints at a weaker damage output and the Emancipator struggles to inflict enough damage on heavily armed Bile Titans. Yet, although this is a test footage, the stats and the operation abilities of the EXO-49 Emancipator can be improved significantly when it is officially released.

Strong offensive abilities by Exosuits

Exosuits represent one of the most effective defense strategies in Helldivers 2, which gives players the ability to load themselves in huge mechanized suits, prepared to fight in the game’s toughest challenges. These mobile munitions vehicles carry tremendous firepower by virtue of their low cycle cannons and destructive rocket launchers which can decimate numerous and close enemy infantrymen.

In order to acquire new Stratagems and Exosuits players have to spend Requisition Tickets which can be bought using Requisition Slips you get from completing missions and challenges. Each stratagem has an offensive and defensive property depending on its use.

Balance Between Limitations and Player Feedback

Although the leaked EXO-49 Emancipator is equipped with so many awesome weapons it also shows the challenges the exosuits face in game Helldiver 2. Indeed, the weaponry on a suit of armor can sometimes break down against the largest and most heavily armored opponents, the damage output of the suit is too small or the armor penetrating capabilities are inadequate.

When the EXO-45 Patriot, launched last month, had failed to deliver, players complained they simply couldn’t hurt the best enemies, nor did the wearer possess the expected strength of other armor.

Constant Iteration by Developers

With the test footage, Arrowhead developers are not getting tired of redesigning the exosuits for better results and trying a mix of power, strength, and flexibility. However, there is still room for improvements on the EXO-49 Emancipator, in order for it to reach full operational capacity, although its longer duration and reusability would be helpful in a long mission.

Through their dedicated efforts, the fans of Team Helldivers 2 have proven themselves to be a tough group with incredible dedication to providing both good and bad feedback on every new strategy which is played in the game. This open development arrangement provides Arrowhead with a window to fix the issues and further improve the Emancipator and other exosuits to meet the expectations for these imposing battle assets.

As Helldivers 2 is ever undergoing new updates with new content releases the stratagem ecosystem, specifically the exosuit mechs, will most likely have to be continually rebalanced and adjusted. If the EXO-49 Emancipator is implemented, it will be designed as a hybrid of destructive power, durability, and performance derived through developers’ intensive data mining and player feedback.