One of the “Big Four” accounting companies, Ernst & Young (EY) has been ranked as a leading enterprise Blockchain solution provider. EY provides enterprise-grade solutions using its Blockchain tools like the OpsChain tool and more. Its focus on enabling enterprises to operate and conduct several transactions securely and safely.

EY named top-three enterprise Blockchain solution provider

Per the announcement on Wednesday, EY was ranked the third leading enterprise Blockchain solution provider in HFS Research’s annual Top 10 Enterprise Blockchain Services Report. Although EY was named the third-largest overall, it is the leading provider amongst other Big Four companies.

About 13 leading enterprise Blockchain solution providers were assessed by the technology analyst company, HFS. The Blockchain solution providers were assessed and ranked on different core criteria, such as their scale and growth, the voice of the customer, ability to execute on blockchain engagements, and more.

EY Blockchain service

By ranking EY as the top-three enterprise Blockchain solution provider, HFS acknowledged the company’s approach in deep integration of business process designs with tax, audit, and compliance requirements. EY’s Blockchain solution also enables enterprises to securely transact and comply with both public and private blockchains.

Another factor that distinguished EY from other Blockchain solution providers is the singular global team structure of the company’s blockchain practice, according to HFS. One of EY’s Blockchain executives, Paul Brody, commented: