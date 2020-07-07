A viral TikTok video making round has presented Dogecoin crypto with a boost as the digital asset price has surged almost 20 percent this week courtesy of the video. Urging viewers to invest at least $25 on the crypto, the video is aimed at pushing Dogecoin price to $1.

At the time of drafting this report, Dogecoin trades at $0.00276484 with the video posted five days ago by user jamezg97, and effectively described what seems to be a pump scheme has amassed 58,000 likes with 500,000 views as investors wait for Dogecoin price to hit $1.

Let’s all get rich, clarion call to surging Dogecoin price

James tagged the viral video Let’s all get rich and urged users not only to invest $25 but wait for the crypto value to move from $0.0023 to $1, after which they’d all have made a profit of $10,640.

“Let’s all get rich!” he said. “Dogecoin is practically worthless. There are 800 million TikTok users once it hits $1, you’ll have $10,000. Tell everyone you know!”

James’s video, however, seems to be effective to an extent as though Dogecoin price push to the intended $1 is difficult, the price has surged to an extent, and Dogecoin ranking has come up hitting number 33 crypto by market cap.

Dogecoin and Elon Musk

Not any investors’ favorite crypto although, the crypto, however, has managed to remain relevant and build its sustainable Reddit and Twitter community. The Litecoin based crypto was developed as a joke by American programmer Billy Markus and directly inspired by the doge meme.

The crypto’s most famous supporter is Elon Musk, who vouched for the crypto last year in a tweet where he called it his “favorite crypto.”

A joke pool was conducted on Twitter also by the crypto community, where Elon Musk was voted as the best person to be the CEO for the digital asset.