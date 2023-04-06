Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD drops to $0.08986 following a negative run.

Dogecoin price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency has been facing a downward trend today as the bears are in control of the market. Despite some slight rallies, the bears have been able to maintain their dominance and keep the price on a downward trajectory. The bears have caused a decrease in the price up to the $0.08986 mark, and the market is currently facing a resistance of $0.09397. The key support level is currently at $0.08826; a break below this level could lead to further downward movement. The total market cap for the DOGE/USD pair is roughly $12.47 billion. DOGE has seen a decrease in its total 24-hour trading volume, as the figure now stands at $1.12 billion, which is a 33.37% drop over the last day.

Dogecoin price analysis 1-day chart: Bearish signal escalates

The 1-day Dogecoin price analysis shows how the present condition of the market demonstrates a negative signal as the bears push the price down to $0.08986. The bulls might take control if they are able to break through this resistance level and push the price up to $0.08989 or higher. For now, the bears have a strong hold on the market, and it will take some time before we see any significant upward movement. The market volatility follows a declining trend, resulting in the cryptocurrency being less susceptible to volatile change on either extreme.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The Bollinger band average is now at $0.0792, whereas the upper Bollinger band value is at $0.0937 and the lower Bollinger band value is at $0.0647.The relative strength index (RSI) score is at 52.41, which indicates that the market is currently in a neutral zone and is neither overbought nor oversold. The MA 50 and MA 200 are both below the current DOGE/USD trading price, indicating bearish momentum.

DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart: Latest development

The 4-hour Dogecoin price analysis also indicates a bearish trend, as the price has been consistently dropping over the last few hours. The bulls have failed to break through the resistance level of $0.09397 and have been unable to push the price up. The next key support level is around $0.08826, which could be a potential target for the bears if they continue to take control of the market.

DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The MA 50 and the MA 200 are both bearish, as they are both below the current market price. This indicates that the bears are in control of the market. The Bollinger band is increasing, suggesting that further downtrends are taking place as the volatility increases. The upper band of the Bollinger Bands indicator is touching the $0.1027 point, whereas their lower band is present at a $0.0837 margin. The RSI is currently at 36.66, which indicates that the market is oversold.

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, the Dogecoin price analysis shows that the market is currently bearish, and it will take some time before any significant upwards movement. The key support level is currently at $0.08826, and a break above these levels could lead to a surge in the DOGE/USD pair. Therefore, traders should be cautious and monitor the technical indicators before taking any decisions.