logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE quickly retraces to $0.06, ready to decline further?

Dogecoin Price analysis 2022 09 20

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen reaction from the $0.06 resistance after a strong retrace. Therefore, DOGE/USD has set another lower high and is now ready to continue even lower.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE quickly retraces to $0.06, ready to decline further? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded with mixed results over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 0.6 percent, while Ethereum gained 0.99 percent. The rest of the market traded somewhere in between the two majors.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin retraces to set lower high

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.05735 to $0.06026, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 20.62 percent, totaling $286.43 million, while the total market cap trades around $7.8 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE moving for another drop?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see selling pressure regaining control over the market after a quick retest of $0.06, likely leading towards more downside overnight.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE quickly retraces to $0.06, ready to decline further?
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price action has traded with strong selling pressure over the past weeks. After the last lower high was set at $0.0625, DOGE/USD quickly started to decline, losing over 10 percent to the $0.056 support.

From there, reaction higher followed as sellers were exhausted. Over 8 percent were retraced to the $0.06 resistance, where swift rejection for further upside was seen. Since then, DOGE has started to move lower again, indicating that a new lower high is set.

As a result of Dogecoin price action development over the last 24 hours, we expect another bearish wave to be seen over the next few days. The $$0.056 support will likely be broken and new lower lows set by the end of the week.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen quick reaction higher and lower high set at $0.06. From there, DOGE/USD has already started to decline, indicating that further downside will follow later this week.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE quickly retraces to $0.06, ready to decline further?
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK declines value to $7.04
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
Ripple price analysis: XRP races to $0.4134 after bullish revival
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL/USD continues bullish flight as price touches $32.30
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
Roole Locates Stolen Vehicles Globally via Nodle Network’s On-Chain Services
20 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

A ray of hope for Sparkster investors?
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
SEC allegations against Crypto Influencer over a $30M ICO
20 September, 2022
2 mins read
South Korea Interpol action plan to catch Do Kwon
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Is FTX the cash cow of the web3 ecosystem?
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years, Crypto markets tank, what next?
19 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us