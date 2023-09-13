Diesel’s latest NFT drop could get you access to Milan Fashion Week

TL;DR Breakdown

MILAN-Diesel reinvented itself in the spring show of 2023 by making itself relevant to the younger generation. The Italian brand unveiled its Fall Winter Collection 2023 with a decorated backdrop of over 200000 Durex boxes illustrating sex positivity.

This set the mood for the collection, which encompassed themes such as pleasure and freedom, as the models strutted across the avalanche in the various designs, with the techno soundtrack in the background strewed with explicit moans, further reinforcing the message of pushing boundaries, the fashion week created quite a buzz. The spring 2024 collection bows on September 20 and is expected to attract 300 extra guests due to NFTs.

Diesel and Public Pressure collaboration in the drop

Diesel’s creative director is collaborating with the Web3 culture and music platform Public Pressure for METAMORPH to drop the limited edition run of 300 collectibles on the Polygon and Polkadot networks. Access to the 2024 Diesel Show is emphasized among the token uses listed.

Through its X profile (Formerly Twitter), the brand announced that holders of past Diesel NFT collections would have priority in accessing the mint. Token holders can attend the upcoming show and mingle with other fans, buyers, fashion influencers, and editors.

Another utility that gets top billing is the allowlist access to the 300 Metamorph watches. The NFT collectibles, which get their name from one of Diesel’s models, will allow purchasing one of the 300 limited edition Metamorph watches. The physical, Martens-designed watches will also be tokenized to add a digital element.

The collectibles are accompanied by an exclusive soundtrack by Senjan Jansen, composer and brand fashion show sound architect, access to Public Pressure’s music events, and a virtual experience by media tech artists, Artificial Rome, from November 2.

The NFTs are currently priced at $60 per token and are accessible via the Public Pressure’s marketplace. Token holders can mint the tokens from Tuesday at noon, while the public sale begins on Wednesday at noon.

The NFT collection will be minted on Polygon and Polkadot. According to Diesel, the multichain approach was preferred as it allowed users to pick which chain they preferred or were well versed in.

Stephano Rosso, OTB’s BVX division CEO, and Diesel’s board member, stated that the partnership between Public Pressure and Diesel will ensure the brand continues to advance its message of pushing boundaries by being at the forefront of intersecting Technology and fashion, which will show how notable brands can interact with other communities.

Public Pressure, an NFT marketplace aiming to remodel the music industry, promotes music artists by utilizing blockchain technology, enabling them to acquire better royalties than streaming sites such as YouTube.

According to Giulia Maresca, this is the third collectible drop in the ongoing partnership with the Italian brand; the CEO and founder added that the first two drops sold out less than 24 hours earlier this year. Both drops acquired revenue typically generated by artists after 11 million streams.

Diesel’s other Web3 strides

Diesel launched its Web3 journey with the launch of D: VERSE, an NFT platform, in 2022 and, soon after, an NFT collection, HAPE. The platform offered NFT pieces of its autumn/winter collection and physical designs; each drop came with a limited edition crossbody bag, a pair of sneakers, a puff coat, and a fur coat were also up for grabs.

D; VERSE NFT community for the brand’s fans allows members to access discounted sales, airdrops, and positions on its discord channel. The third drop comes as other notable brands, such as Addidas and Prada, incorporate blockchain technology into their strategies to keep up with the new technology, each releasing their own versions.

Such trends are viewed with optimism by analysts who state that we are yet to see much more from the technology; thus, NFTs may make a possible comeback from the ongoing bear market.