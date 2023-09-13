Best Meme Coins to Look Out for Beyond 2023

Description Meme coins are a type of cryptocurrency based on or related to internet memes. Memecoins typically use decentralized blockchain technology, meaning they are not subject to government or financial institution control. Meme coins aren’t much more complicated than this dictionary definition of a meme—they’re just cryptocurrencies based on memes and internet jokes. These digital tokens, … Read more

Meme coins are a type of cryptocurrency based on or related to internet memes. Memecoins typically use decentralized blockchain technology, meaning they are not subject to government or financial institution control. Meme coins aren’t much more complicated than this dictionary definition of a meme—they’re just cryptocurrencies based on memes and internet jokes. These digital tokens, often inspired by internet trends, memes, or viral moments, have surged in popularity, creating a whirlwind of excitement and skepticism in the crypto space.

From Dogecoin‘s meteoric rise to the phenomenon of Shiba Inu, meme coins have become a captivating and, at times, perplexing facet of the cryptocurrency market. In this article, we’ll dive deep into the world of meme coins, exploring what they are, and how they work, and we’ll provide you with an up-to-date list of the best-performing meme coins to help you navigate this fascinating and unpredictable corner of the crypto market.

Whether you’re a seasoned crypto investor or just curious about the latest trends, this comprehensive meme coins list will serve as your roadmap through the meme coin madness.

Top meme coins

Pepe (PEPE)

pepe meme coin

Pepe (PEPE), a novel cryptocurrency that took the crypto world by storm upon its Q2 2023 release, is poised to redefine the meme coin landscape. Named after the iconic Pepe the Frog internet meme, which traces its roots back to the early 2000s, this crypto sensation has captured the imagination of online communities and forums.

Since its launch in the second quarter of 2023, Pepe (PEPE) has experienced an explosive growth trajectory, boasting an impressive overall market capitalization approaching $1 billion. It stands tall as one of the standout success stories of 2023, with all indicators suggesting that its popularity will continue to soar. Notably, Pepe is now readily available on leading cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance and Huobi.

At the heart of Pepe’s meteoric rise lies its vibrant community, which takes center stage in guiding the coin’s journey. Notably, Pepe diverged from the traditional model by eschewing token distribution to venture capitalists during its launch, instead placing control squarely in the hands of its dedicated user base. This unique approach, coupled with an unwavering development team and fervent community support, has propelled Pepe into the echelons of internet meme stardom.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE), often referred to as the “people’s cryptocurrency,” made its debut as a crypto meme coin in 2013, offering a lighthearted alternative to the solemn world of Bitcoin. Drawing inspiration from the beloved Japanese Shiba Inu dog meme, Dogecoin quickly garnered an ardent following, with influential figures such as Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, among its enthusiastic supporters.

Elon Musk’s involvement has been instrumental in propelling Dogecoin to new heights, triggering a surge in DOGE investments through his Twitter endorsements. During his extensive Twitter campaign, Musk even suggested that Dogecoin could potentially serve as a practical alternative currency. This influential backing culminated in Dogecoin achieving an astounding market capitalization of $88 billion during the 2021 bull market, solidifying its status as the preeminent crypto meme coin.

In a bid to enhance the utility for its coin holders, Dogecoin has evolved to function as a decentralized payment method, offering scalability that competes with the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world. Dogecoin’s decentralized nature ensures that no single entity can exert control over its operation, reinforcing its commitment to full community governance.

The cryptocurrency market thrives on price surges that captivate the attention of enthusiasts, and Dogecoin continues to ride the crest of popularity with one of the most captivating meme coin propositions in existence. As we venture into 2023, Dogecoin stands as a compelling candidate for sustained growth, with the potential for substantial returns, all while maintaining an approachable price point.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu price analysis 1

Shiba Inu (SHIB) may still be considered a newcomer in the cryptocurrency arena, but it has swiftly become a notable force. This crypto sensation derives its moniker from a beloved Japanese dog breed, a source of inspiration for countless online memes. Its emergence in the midst of the 2021 bull market generated substantial enthusiasm, particularly from internet users who reminisced about the iconic ‘Much Wow’ memes from the early 2010s, all of whom eagerly flocked to acquire SHIB coins.

SHIB, much like its predecessor Dogecoin, embodies a decentralized ethos aimed at injecting a sense of lightheartedness into the often-serious blockchain landscape. It promptly earned recognition as an attractive entry point for newcomers to the Web3 world and has consistently evolved to offer unique utility, setting itself apart from the plethora of meme coins.

The cryptocurrency scene witnessed an extraordinary surge in Dogecoin’s value in early 2021, fueled by a confluence of factors including extensive social media exposure and speculative trading. This remarkable ascent prompted investors to seek the next game-changing opportunity within the meme coin market, and SHIB positioned itself as a formidable contender, often referred to as a “Dogecoin killer.” The anticipation and fervor among investors looking to capitalize on the growing meme coin trend were palpable.

One of Shiba Inu’s distinguishing features is its independent blockchain development, branching off from Ethereum. This strategic move has empowered developers to leverage Shiba Inu’s blockchain to craft tailored decentralized applications (dApps), resulting in an impressive array of DeFi services exclusively accessible to SHIB token holders.

Although SHIB retains its essence as a meme coin, characterized by inherent volatility, its expanding utility functions as a buffer against the extreme price fluctuations commonly associated with meme coins. This attraction has drawn a burgeoning user base to the platform, solidifying SHIB’s position as a top-15 cryptocurrency and underlining its promising prospects for long-term growth and sustainability.

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Floki

Floki Inu (FLOKI) burst onto the cryptocurrency scene in 2021, aiming to carve a niche for itself among popular meme coins like DOGE and SHIB. Its inspiration stemmed from a tweet by Elon Musk, who playfully announced the adoption of a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. With the rapid formation of an anonymous development team, the FLOKI token quickly became a reality.

Operating on both the Ethereum blockchain and the BNB Smart Chain, this project has garnered attention through its strategic growth initiatives and strategic partnerships. To maintain its momentum, Floki Inu has implemented a series of targeted and assertive advertising campaigns. It has endeavored to establish a robust community, affectionately known as the “Floki Vikings,” while adhering to a three-fold philosophy encompassing “meme status, utility, and charitability.”

The hallmark of this platform is its innovative Floki University, a blockchain-based educational service designed to educate cryptocurrency investors about the evolving landscape of blockchain and Web3 technology. Floki University seeks to bridge knowledge gaps that often lead to uncertainty within the industry, ultimately fostering broader adoption of blockchain services across various sectors.

Far from being merely another fleeting meme coin, FLOKI was conceived with a dual purpose: to entertain and educate while promoting blockchain utilization. Its playful branding resonates with internet users who appreciate a lighthearted approach to serious platforms. Consequently, this approach has led to heightened user engagement, setting FLOKI apart from less captivating competitors.

FLOKI’s reach extends beyond the crypto realm, as it has successfully secured prominent partnerships in the sports world. These partnerships include sponsorship deals with Serie A champions Napoli and World Heavyweight Champion boxer Tyson Fury. Such high-profile endorsements, coupled with the growing array of use cases for FLOKI holders, are poised to significantly elevate the coin’s popularity in the foreseeable future and beyond.

Milady Meme Coin (LADY)

Milady LADYS NFT Memecoin

Milady Meme Coin (LADY) has emerged as a remarkable digital asset, drawing inspiration from the immensely popular Milady NFT collection that has taken the social media landscape by storm. This collection of NFTs has become a ubiquitous choice for profile pictures across various social media networks, catching the attention of numerous high-profile influencers.

While LADY is not officially affiliated with the Milady NFT collection, it has wholeheartedly embraced the collection’s popularity to create substantial online momentum. Within days of its launch, LADY experienced a remarkable surge in value, with returns exceeding 100-fold. This meteoric rise has sparked curiosity about the mastermind behind its launch and raised questions about the availability of significant capital injections into the market.

LADY stands out as one of the most liquid meme coins currently available, making it an authentic option for short-term speculation. Investors seeking rapid and substantial profits, driven by recent price action, find in coins like LADY a promising avenue to achieve their financial goals.

The ongoing popularity of the Milady NFT collection among a multitude of highly influential social media personalities underscores the advantages for the LADY meme coin. With its high liquidity, LADY offers an enticing proposition for those who thrive on high-stakes, high-return opportunities, making it an immensely attractive choice for investors aiming to maximize their gains through meme coins in 2023.

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) emerged onto the cryptocurrency scene in 2021, unveiling its role as the governance token for the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. This token empowers users with voting rights, granting them the ability to influence the future development of the platform. In keeping with the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency project’s canine-inspired theme, BONE boasts a stylized logo featuring a bone and paw print.

Acceptance of this cryptocurrency grew steadily as Bone ShibaSwap introduced innovative features. It allowed users to actively participate in the evolution of the ShibaSwap protocol through the Shiba Inu Doggy decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Participants also found themselves incentivized by the opportunity to earn tokens through ShibaSwap’s liquidity pool, further enhancing the appeal of holding BONE. The ecosystem of ShibaSwap was thoughtfully designed, offering functionalities such as liquidity provision, staking, and swapping. Moreover, BONE serves as the gas fee token within the Shiba Inu network.

The crypto community has been notably drawn to BONE, thanks to its promising contributions to the ShibaSwap platform and the unique opportunity it offers token holders to engage in governance. These distinctive features have bolstered the project’s security and have successfully attracted a multitude of investors. Additionally, the introduction of Shibarium, a layer-2 scaling solution, signifies Bone ShibaSwap’s transformation from a meme-driven currency to a utility-focused project, significantly enhancing its long-term viability.

As the Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to expand and evolve, the integration of BONE and its governance capabilities plays a pivotal role in strengthening the overall foundation. This integration offers investors a diverse array of opportunities, contributing substantially to the project’s continuous market expansion.

Presently, BONE boasts a market capitalization of $230 million and ranks at 130th place in the cryptocurrency hierarchy. Its distinct features, including robust governance capabilities and its indispensable role within the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange, have been instrumental in shaping its impact on the market. BONE’s journey has been characterized by peaks, notably reaching its zenith in September 2021, as the cryptocurrency community increasingly recognizes its potential.

Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge)

Baby DogeCoin, featuring its endearing Shiba Inu dog mascot, emerged as a meme coin endeavoring to outshine its parent, Dogecoin. Born in 2021 and propelled by passionate members of the Dogecoin community, this digital currency set out with the mission to enhance transaction speeds through hyper-deflationary tokenomics.

Baby DogeCoin gained unprecedented traction when Elon Musk tweeted about his newborn son, humorously referring to him as “Baby Doge.” Musk’s endorsement ignited a surge in market activity and investor enthusiasm, fostering substantial growth and value appreciation for Baby DogeCoin.

While Baby DogeCoin draws inspiration from Dogecoin and operates on the BNB Smart Chain, offering faster swaps and reduced fees, it aspires to distinguish itself. While Dogecoin is a recognized meme cryptocurrency, Baby DogeCoin charts its own course as an upgraded version with a charitable focus.

Baby Doge Coin’s innovative tokenomics reinforce its identity as a “social coin,” placing a strong emphasis on volunteerism and charitable contributions. The token incentivizes users to contribute to charitable causes and support dog rescue efforts by rewarding them with additional tokens.

The unique attributes of the Baby Doge token, particularly its hyper-deflationary tokenomics and philanthropic orientation, have captured significant attention within the market. Investors have been drawn to its distinctive qualities, creating a sense of novelty and appeal.

As reflected in Baby Doge’s current market capitalization of $215 million, the cryptocurrency has carved its own niche. While its value may be several times lower than its all-time high achieved in June 2021, it holds a prominent position at 224th in the cryptocurrency ranking. This underscores Baby Doge’s impact within the cryptocurrency landscape, with investors acknowledging its potential for sustained market success and value appreciation.

Are meme coins a good investment?

When investing in cryptocurrency, you might ask yourself whether digital assets are a good investment. It is worth noting that meme coins have good sides and demerits. The demerit is that many meme coins are held together by the communities supporting them. However, there are also a lot of good things about meme coins – including:

Getting a Broad Community

You may safely invest in the most popular meme coins knowing that your money will be safe and grow.

Meme Coins could Rebrand

A key strength of meme coins is that they always have the potential to become more valuable. Although meme coin communities can proTo overcome this, some of the best meme coins for 2022 have already begun changing.

Dogecoin has now been accepted as a payment option at the Tesla store, and other firms may follow suit. Shiba Inu’s developers are also developing a decentralized exchange called ShibaSwap.

These are just a few of the many ways in which meme coins may help to benefit society. They should be able to make significant gains overall if they have a lot of support, and if an asset lacks a clear goal, it will most likely fall behind.

Where to Buy Meme Coins

It is recommended to use a cryptocurrency exchange to search for meme coins. These platforms allow crypto traders access to the entire market from the comfort of their homes by enabling them to trade across multiple exchanges.

If you’re looking for other meme coins that aren’t yet listed on centralized exchanges, try searching decentralized exchanges (DEXes) like Pancakeswap or Uniswap. Be careful when using those – visit the coin’s official website to get the correct contract address.

Of all available exchanges, eToro is most likely a recommendable platform with everything you need to make crypto trades, including an easy-to-use interface, a low minimum trading balance, and zero-commission trading.

Conclusion

In this comprehensive exploration, we’ve dived into the world of the top-performing meme coins, unraveling their intricacies. Hopefully, this will assist both seasoned crypto investors and those keen to explore the latest trends in navigating the captivating and unpredictable world of meme coins. The above-selected meme coins represent a diverse spectrum of offerings, each with its unique story and value proposition.

Pepe (PEPE), inspired by the iconic Pepe the Frog meme, has taken the crypto world by storm, boasting remarkable growth and a vibrant community. Dogecoin (DOGE), often referred to as the “people’s cryptocurrency,” continues to capture hearts with its lighthearted approach, scalability, and influential backers like Elon Musk.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a relative newcomer, has carved its own niche with a decentralized ethos and a growing utility that sets it apart in the meme coin universe. Floki Inu (FLOKI), inspired by a tweet from Elon Musk, has strategically positioned itself as a meme coin with a purpose, offering educational services and intriguing partnerships.

Milady Meme Coin (LADY) has leveraged the popularity of the Milady NFT collection, offering investors substantial returns and liquidity for short-term speculation. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) serves as the governance token for the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange, contributing to the Shiba Inu ecosystem’s growth and promising opportunities for investors.

Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge), born from the Dogecoin community, has charmed investors with its philanthropic tokenomics, carving its own path in the crypto world.

As with other cryptocurrencies, be careful with meme coins, and always remember to do your research. There are a lot of scams out there, and you don’t want to fall for one. If you’re thinking about investing in a meme coin, make sure you know what you’re doing first.

This guide has hopefully given you a better understanding of what meme coins are and how they work. If you’re still not sure, that’s okay. Just remember to do your research before investing in anything. Cryptocurrencies are risky, and you should never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.