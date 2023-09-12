Sony and Startale Labs join forces for blockchain innovation

TL;DR Breakdown

Sony has previous engagements in Web3, including a 2018 patent for a distributed ledger and a 2022 trademark for musical NFTs.

Sony Network Communications and Startale Labs have forged a strategic alliance. This collaboration aims to develop a blockchain for the global Web3 ecosystem. Both entities bring a wealth of knowledge, skills, and a vast network of partners. This partnership promises to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and Web3.

Sony Corporation, a global giant based in Japan, has been a household name since 1946. The company’s vast portfolio includes electronics, movies, music, and financial services. Its renowned subsidiaries are Sony Computer Entertainment, Sony Pictures, and Sony Music.

On the other hand, Startale Labs, headquartered in Singapore, focuses on Web3 infrastructure. The firm’s vision revolves around crafting state-of-the-art products. These products aim to enhance the broader application of Web3 technology. Their expertise extends to blockchain-based applications, DeFi solutions, and platforms harnessing Web3’s power for businesses and consumers.

The collaboration will operate under the name “Sony Network Communications Labs Pte. Ltd.” It will commence its operations in Singapore this September. Given Sony’s diverse industry presence, expectations are high for creating innovative Web3 products.

Sony’s foray into Web3 has been around for a while. In 2018, they applied for a distributed ledger storage system patent. Fast-forward to four years later, they sought a trademark for musical NFTs.

Additionally, they’ve patented a method for transferring NFTs across games and consoles. This includes their iconic PlayStation. Furthermore, a partnership with Astar Network has been established. This alliance aims to launch a Web3 incubation program, nurturing various projects through 2023.

Jun Watanabe, President of Sony Network Communications, expressed his excitement about this partnership. He lauded Startale Labs for their in-depth understanding of Web3 technology. Watanabe emphasized the synergy between Startale Labs’ Web3 prowess and Sony Network Communications’ expertise in communication, IoT, AI, and solution services.

Sota Watanabe, CEO of Startale Labs, reciprocated the sentiment. He spoke of the mutual aspiration to develop advanced blockchains and ecosystems. Watanabe underscored their commitment to monitoring global Web3 trends. He also stressed the importance of disseminating this knowledge, pointing to the harmonious blend of their resources and skills.