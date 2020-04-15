Dapper Labs, the company behind the popular Ethereum-based virtual game, CrypoKitties, and Libra, have formed a partnership. Both entities purport to enable a more friendly blockchain system for developers.

As per the report on Tuesday, the CryptoKitties developer already released a new environment dubbed Flow Playground, in order to allow users to create several programs and also to trial them efficiently. However, the developers working on CryptoKitties and Libra digital currency will be utilizing their programming languages for a better environment.

Alliance for a developer-friendly system

Starting with the people behind Facebook’s proposed digital currency, Libra, they will reportedly integrate the new programming language known as Cadence from the partner into there language called MoveVM.

The main objective of the collaboration between the CryptoKitties and Libra team is to make both systems more interoperable, as Facebook will also enjoy its developer-tailored design.

On the other hand, the Facebook language is capable of working on different blockchain infrastructures. Thus, CryptoKitties developer also plans to incorporate it onto there blockchain network called Flow, Dieter Shirley, the Chief Executive Officer, said.

Per the report, Flow is a secured platform that is specifically established for developers on the blockchain. It was created to be compatible with the next generation of applications, virtual games, as well as digital assets that back them.

Since inception, the users on ‘Playground,’ launched by the company behind CryptoKitties, have reached at least 1,000 users on their dedicated channel in Discord, and about 566 programs have been cheated on the platform. Amid the alliance between CryptoKitties and Libra team, the number is likely to increase.

CryptoKitties and Libra will maintain their goals.

The developers on the platform commented that Dapper Labs’ ‘Playground’ is more convenient originally to make new programs and smart contracts, said Shirley. The developers also indicated that the system allows the composability and interoperability among smart contracts.

Although the company which developed the Ethereum-based game, CrypoKitties and Libra plan to ease down the path for developers, they will still maintain their respective goals.

According to Shirley, Flow blockchain works towards the creation of cryptocurrency collectables and other digital assets, while Libra maintains its core mission of serving as a payment processor.