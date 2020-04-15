The porn industry embraces Bitcoin making it the latest resource amidst reports of several other new industries, communities, and people embracing crypto. News continues to pour in amidst the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Apart from embracing Bitcoin during the lockdown, the industry has also experienced a surge in the number of its audience with Stripchat and Pornhub recording a 25% hike in their US traffic. Reportedly, Stripchat is experiencing a threefold hike in sign-up daily in coronavirus torn Italy. Porn stars are also not left out in the surge with porn celebrities like Brenna Spark, seeing a rise in the number of subscribers.

Alternative ways of working online

In the world where the porn industry embraces bitcoin, professionals struggle to survive with the social distancing order making it difficult for them to practice their trade. These professionals continue to seek alternative ways of working online but experience difficulty when it comes to receiving payment with banks regularly freezing accounts. This leaves them with the option of getting paid in Bitcoin and other cryptos during the pandemic.

According to a Stripchat staff, s/he revealed that crypto payments have surged by 59% since March 1.

SpankChain, a similar adult entertainment website, is experiencing the same as the porn industry embraces Bitcoin and other cryptos. The firm’s payment processor, SpankPay, enables models to receive different cryptos like BTC, ETH, among others.

SpankChain CEO, Ameen Soleimani, revealed that they experienced a 40% rise in crypto payment through SpankPay for erotic media last month He said further that the cam models and clip artists are largely doing OK, but many sex workers offering physical services (strippers, etc…) who were the most impacted are now going digital and providing content and companionship through online platforms.

Porn industry embraces Bitcoin, conflicting opinions

Berna Spark, a porn star, agrees to crypto payment, insisting that as much as she is happy getting paid in USD, it does not remain the best option stating that as far as online modeling is concerned, the narrative is not the same.

She said that a lot of models live in areas where the currency is unstable. Hence, Bitcoin serves as a safety measure for models to help prevent further contamination and the collapse of each country’s currency.

One of the top 3 models on Only Fans “Iconic3ileen,” said in an interview that business this quarantine season is booming. However, as regards crypto payment, she said they were not practical enough to live off. She said she would accept it as a form of a tip, but for actual purchase, she’d instead take fiat until she can pay bills and buy groceries with crypto, she said.