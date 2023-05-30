Crypto’s fate tied to upcoming U.S. presidential election?

TL;DR Breakdown

A wavering climate has shadowed the cryptocurrency market in recent weeks, challenging investors to deduce whether digital assets offer a safe haven from financial risk or are themselves part of the risky asset class.

Yesterday’s oscillation was no exception with Bitcoin (BTC) declining by 1.3% to $27,746 and Ethereum (ETH) down by 1.1% to $1,893 at the start of the East Asian trading day.

Cryptocurrency has been caught in this seesaw of interpretation, bereft of a consistent narrative, and this lack of clarity has been contributing to erratic price movements.

Despite these uncertainties, Ed Moya, a Senior Market Analyst with OANDA, identifies a potentially defining theme for the digital market that hinges on the political landscape in the United States.

Cryptocurrency and the U.S. election – An emerging narrative

According to Moya, the forthcoming U.S. presidential election could hold the key to how cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, will fare on American soil. The spotlight is on Florida Governor Ron Desantis, a presidential hopeful who appears determined to ‘shield’ Bitcoin.

Desantis’s public endorsement of Bitcoin, coupled with his aspiration for the presidency, has caused ripples across the cryptocurrency community.

Crypto’s role as a point of discussion and contestation is not just limited to the U.S. but has become a focal point in elections globally, including South Korea and Thailand. Even President Joe Biden has mentioned it during debt deal negotiations.

Florida, with Desantis at the helm, has become a battleground for the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) debate, a hot-button issue that is likely to escalate to the national level.

Bitcoin advocacy: A dividing line in presidential prospects

This potential narrative is bolstered by the presence of two major contenders in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential race who have not shied away from bringing Bitcoin into the political discourse.

Governor Desantis is known for his fierce support of Bitcoin and his stark criticism of CBDCs, aligning his stance with the decentralization ethos at the heart of crypto.

His efforts to enact Bitcoin-friendly legislation in Florida have been successful. He even passed a bill in May 2021 permitting unlicensed cryptocurrency trading. His 2022 budget proposal included blockchain funding for state agencies, a testament to his commitment to the crypto cause.

Across the aisle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic contender, also makes a compelling case for Bitcoin. Known for defending the cryptocurrency sector from perceived threats, including banking crises and the White House’s potentially stifling regulations, Kennedy’s stance embodies the digital asset community’s resistance against regulation and institutional control.

However, Kennedy’s controversial reputation has led to some hesitation within the crypto community to fully embrace him as their spokesperson.

Regardless of political affiliation, it’s clear that Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency market have become part of the political dialogue in the U.S., with the fate of crypto potentially tied to the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

As this narrative unfolds, investors will no doubt watch closely to see how the political winds might influence the digital market.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.