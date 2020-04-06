Blockchain-based card game developer Kathleen Breitman set out to solve a card problem set, through his company Tezos. Breitman wanted people to find and swap cards easily. The main problem facing card games was acquiring the cards required to play.

This gave birth to the inception of Emergents, back in March 2020. The game’s alpha version debuted to its most initial users in early April. Coming at a time when the market size for internet card gaming sits at $2 billion – Emergent has taken center stage as the main competitor for Magic and other card games.

Blockchain-based card game in- purchases are through Tezos native token

Tezos co-founder, Kathleen is in the process of building a new game and she caught the blockchain gaming community off guard after announcing she would not build the game on top of Tezos. However, in-game purchases for Emergent had reportedly been made in Tezos native token, XTZ. According to Breitman, this might not be the case more.

Breitman confirmed they had not yet decided the platform to launch the blockchain-based card game. But it probably wouldn’t be Tezos. Nonetheless, the white paper for the upcoming game tables Tezos native crypto as one of its features.

The Tezos co-founder said on her Reddit she was strictly on an obligation to choose a platform with specific features.

She noted the whitepaper had not highlighted any feature that could not be compliment with any other platform for smart contracts. However, she noted her choice was not bound to the Tezos platform.

Co-Founder Arthur Breitman exits from the advisory board

The news comes after Tezos Community Co-founder, Arthur Breitman exited from the company’s technical advisory board. Meanwhile, the community received the news with shock given Emergent’s close connection with Tezos.

A Reddit fan responded to Kathleen’s post questioning the delayed announcement of building Emergent outside Tezos when there were many opportunities they could have done so.

Why would she slap the news right into the face of the community right now? In response, Kathleen stated the company behind Emergent had no ties with Tezos apart from the fact that she, Kathleen, was leading the company.