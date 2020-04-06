Nestle blockchain solutions now cover sub-brand Zoegas coffee. Swiss brand Nestle is planning to employ IBM Food Trust Blockchain solution, to enable traceability in its Zoegas coffee brand. Nestle blockchain integration with the Zoegas coffee supply chain will help improve traceability and bring transparency in day-to-day operations.

The Swiss food and drinks multinational firm are known for its robust global supply chain operations. Recently, the company announced that it is collaborating with IBM Food Trust, a distributed ledger technology platform, in order to enhance the supply chain efficiency. Now, the same technology will be deployed for enhancing the performance of the Zoegas coffee brand supply chain. This is Nestle’s latest step in embracing blockchain in its routine operations.

Nestle blockchain expands to cover Zoegas coffee brand

Zoegas coffee brand is Nestle’s premium product in Sweden offering roast and ground and whole beans coffee. The latest ‘Summer 2020’ range features a premium Arabica coffee beans blend that comes from Colombia, Rwanda, and Brazil. The Nestle blockchain solution will work to ensure that the journey of coffee beans is tracked and authenticated accurately. To achieve this goal, the brand has joined hands with ‘The Rainforest Alliance.’

The certified information provided by The Rainforest Alliance will help check the authenticity of the coffee products. Interestingly, the official data from ‘The Rainforest Alliance’ is accessible to everyone having access to the IBM Food Trust DLT platform.

As per the official report, the functionality of the chain platform is meant to enhance the blockchain-based supply chain traceability. The end-consumers can simply scan a barcode to get full information about the coffee beans journey beginning from the plantations to the Zoegas factories and finally at the packing and distribution locations. Users can also get information pertaining to farmers, harvesting period, roasting period, and much more.

Blockchain in food industry powering traceability solutions

The Nestle blockchain solution is the latest entrant in the food realm to embrace distributed ledger technology. The Swiss conglomerate is not only going to boost traceability but also enhance supply chain efficiency and transparency.

The rise of blockchain in the food processing industry is giving rise to new DLT-powered solutions every day. Recently, Walmart unveiled its cross-industry blockchain solution.