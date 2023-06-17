BitStarz Casino Review: Still the Top Choice for Players in 2023?

Description BitStarz Casino has made a name for itself as a reputable and innovative platform in the online gambling industry. With its establishment in 2014, BitStarz has proven its longevity and ability to adapt to the market’s ever-changing demands. In this review, we will explore the features that have contributed to BitStarz’s success and examine whether … Read more

BitStarz Casino has made a name for itself as a reputable and innovative platform in the online gambling industry. With its establishment in 2014, BitStarz has proven its longevity and ability to adapt to the market’s ever-changing demands. In this review, we will explore the features that have contributed to BitStarz’s success and examine whether it remains a top choice for players in 2023.

One of the standout aspects of BitStarz Casino is its extensive game selection. Players can enjoy various options, from classic slots to live dealer games, provided by leading software developers. Additionally, BitStarz accepts cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, which adds an extra layer of convenience for players who prefer digital currencies for their transactions. As we delve into this review, we will delve into the casino’s safety measures, licensing, customer support, and promotional offers to determine if BitStarz remains a safe and legitimate option for players seeking an enjoyable and secure gambling experience in 2023.

Bitstarz Casino Features

Overall, I give Bitstarz Casino a rating of 4.5 out of 5. It stands out from many other online casinos with its high-quality games, generous promotions and bonuses, and robust payment system. Let’s dive into a detailed review of its key features.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Bitstarz Casino offers games from top software providers in the industry, ensuring excellent quality with quick-loading graphics. The games are categorized and can be tried without an account, indicating the the casino site’s confidence in its offerings. However, it needs more than a full rating due to a lack of certain branded games and jurisdictional restrictions for specific categories.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Bitstarz provides a wide range of bonuses and promotions, which can be found on the dedicated promotions page. The interface is well-designed, allowing users to view essential information at a glance easily. The casino offers bonuses and promotions for new players, deposits, and weekly and daily promotions. The main difference is that Bitstarz automatically enrolls players for bonuses, eliminating the need to opt in. However, a small deduction is made for the deposit bonus is relatively smaller than other Bitcoin casinos.

Customer Service: 5/5

Bitstarz excels in customer support, providing one of the best experiences among Bitcoin casino platforms. Support is available through various channels, including social media, live chat, phone calls, and emails. An impressive feature is the option to request a phone call from the staff, saving users from incurring any phone fees.

Compatibility: 5/5

Bitstarz Casino is compatible with all devices, including iOS and Android. As a web-based platform, it can be accessed on any device with an internet connection. It receives a five-star rating for its wide compatibility, including Smart TVs and PCs.

Interface: 5/5

The user interface is a vital aspect that contributes to the reliability of an online casino, and Bitstarz excels in this regard. The website features a well-designed layout, and everything a player needs is just a click away. The graphics, layout, and color scheme create an immersive experience for the players. With its quality, speed, and user-friendly feel, it receives a top rating of five stars.

Banking: 4.5/5

While we initially expected Bitstarz to accept cryptocurrencies exclusively, the casino surprised us by offering nine withdrawal options and 13 deposit options. Most withdrawals have no fees, except for one, while deposits incur a small transaction fee. This deviates from other platforms that offer free deposits but charge withdrawal fees.

Customer support at BitStarz casino

One area where BitStarz Casino excels is its customer support service. While there may have been some shortcomings, the casino has recently made significant improvements and now offers 24/7 customer support to cater to its valued players.

The most convenient way to reach the customer support team is through BitStarz’s live chat feature. Initially, you’ll interact with a chatbot that can handle basic queries. However, if your question requires more assistance, you will quickly be transferred to a real person.

What sets BitStarz’s customer support apart is the experience and expertise of its representatives. Each support agent has at least 3 years of casino industry experience, ensuring you receive knowledgeable assistance when reaching out for help.

During our testing, we received instant responses from the live chat, and the support representative, known as a ‘Support Hero,’ was highly helpful. This positive experience is widely shared among players, evidenced by BitStarz Casino’s excellent complaint history on platforms like AskGamblers. As a bitstarz welcome bonus here, if the support agent provides exceptional service, you even have the option to tip them, which can further enhance your overall experience.

Key features of Bitstarz casino

Bitstarz Casino stands as one of the prominent pioneers in the realm of Bitcoin casinos, holding a strong position in the crypto casino market. With its headquarters in Nicosia, Cyprus, and a Curacao e-gaming license, Bitstarz prioritizes player safety and security play casino games by partnering with reputable software providers.

The casino relies on various renowned software providers, including Booming Games, Endorphina, Asia Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, SoftSwiss, and Pocketdice. This collaboration ensures an extensive game library comprising over 3,500 titles that span various categories, such as slots, table games, and jackpots, catering to every player’s preferences.

Bitstarz Casino supports various payment methods, and the platform imposes no deposit fees. Transactions on the website, particularly those involving cryptocurrencies, are processed instantly due to the availability of instant banking and web services. While money from other payment methods may take a few minutes to reflect, the overall transaction process is swift and efficient in most cases.

The legitimacy of Bitstarz Casino

Bitstarz Casino is a legitimate online gambling platform that operates under a Curacao e-gambling license. Dama NV owns and operates it, which runs multiple online casinos utilizing the SoftSwiss platform. Dama N.V., the parent company, is licensed and regulated by Antillephone N.V.

To ensure a high-quality gaming experience, Bitstarz sources its extensive collection of casino games from reputable software providers such as Play ‘n GO, Evolution Gaming, Booming Games, Vivo Gaming, and more. These partnerships contribute to the overall legitimacy and credibility of the bitstarz casino cons.

However, it’s important to note that certain games Bitstarz offers may be unavailable in specific jurisdictions due to regulatory restrictions. For example, NetEnt games are not accessible in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, certain games like Scarface and the Universal Monster series may only be available in select countries such as Bosnia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Herzegovina.

Given the varying regulations for different games in different jurisdictions, players must confirm the legality and availability of specific games they intend to play based on their location.

Registering an account at BitStarz Casino is a simple and hassle-free process. To get your bitstarz casino bonuses and started, follow the step-by-step instructions below:

1. Visit the official website of BitStarz Casino by typing www.bitstarz.com in your web browser.

2. Once on the homepage, locate and click the “Sign Up” button at the top right corner.

3. You will be directed to the registration form. Fill in the required fields with your accurate personal information, including your full name, valid email address, date of birth, and country of residence.

4. Create a unique username and a secure password that you will use to access your account.

5. Choose your preferred currency from the provided options.

6. If applicable, select any bonuses or promotions you wish to claim during registration.

7. Take a moment to read and review the terms and conditions of the casino. Confirm that you agree to them and ensure you meet your jurisdiction’s legal requirements for online and gambling sites.

8. Once you have completed all the necessary fields and agreed to the terms, click the “Sign Up” button to finalize your registration.

Top games available at BitStarz Casino

BitStarz Casino offers a diverse and extensive collection of games, attracting players from all preferences. The platform collaborates with software providers like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Mascot Gaming, Vivo Gaming, Red Tiger Gaming, Genesis Gaming, EGT Interactive, Amatic Industries, Leander Games, and more. These partnerships ensure a high-quality gaming experience with various game genres.

Slots Games at BitStarz Casino

BitStarz Casino stands out with its impressive selection of slot games. Powered by renowned software companies such as Asia Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, and Booming Games, players can enjoy classic, video, and progressive jackpot slots. The casino also offers enticing bonuses and promotions, making it a rewarding choice for slot enthusiasts. Additionally, BitStarz Casino provides provably fair games for added transparency and trust.

Table Games at BitStarz Casino

BitStarz excels in its range of table games, catering to traditional and innovative variations. Players can enjoy classics like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and craps and different poker versions like Caribbean Stud and Texas Hold’em. With a diverse selection, BitStarz Casino ensures an immersive and authentic gaming experience for players of all skill levels.

Live Casino Games at BitStarz Casino

The live casino section at BitStarz Casino offers an exciting and realistic gaming experience. Through live dealers and real-time gameplay, players can enjoy classic games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker, as well as unique titles like Monopoly Live and Dream Catcher. With professional and friendly dealers, BitStarz delivers high-quality live casino games with exceptional graphics and audio.

Jackpot Games at BitStarz Casino

For players seeking the thrill of big wins, BitStarz Casino provides a range of jackpot games, including progressive jackpots with enormous prize pools. Developed by leading software providers, these games offer high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay, and the chance to win substantial payouts.

Other Games at BitStarz Casino

BitStarz Casino offers an array of additional games to suit diverse preferences. From BitStarz Originals like Plinko, Blackjack, Slot, Dice, Wheel, Limbo, and Crash Games to categories like Top Games, Exclusive Games, Trending Games, New Games, Hot Games, and Cold Games, players have a wide selection to explore. Megaways, Bonus Buy Games, Classic Slots, Book Games, and Provably Fair Games are also available, ensuring a unique and tailored gaming experience.

Bitcoin Games at BitStarz Casino

As one of the top Bitcoin casinos, BitStarz embraces cryptocurrency and provides a dedicated Bitcoin Games section. Players can wager with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on various online casino games, including slots, table games, and live casino games. With a focus on cutting-edge gaming technology and cryptocurrency integration, BitStarz’s Bitcoin Games section offers a thrilling destination for online gambling enthusiasts.

With its diverse range of games, BitStarz Casino caters to a broad spectrum of player preferences, ensuring an immersive and rewarding gaming experience.

Types of Bonuses at Bitstarz Online Casino

Bitstarz Casino offers a range of enticing bonuses and promotions to enhance the gaming experience for players. Here are some of the unique types of casino bonuses made available on the platform:

1. Sign-up Bonus: Players can receive up to 20 free spins without making a deposit upon creating an account. This allows users to try their luck and explore the platform without committing funds.

2. VIP Welcome Bonus: Similar to the standard welcome package, the VIP welcome bonus requires a higher minimum deposit of 0.15 BTC and offers a 125% match bonus capped at 1 BTC. Players also receive 100 free spins, and the wagering requirement is 40x.

3. First Deposit Bonus: Upon making the first deposit, players are rewarded with a 100% match bonus of up to 1 BTC or 100 Euros and an additional 180 free spins.

4. Second Deposit Bonus: Players receive a 50% match bonus of up to 1 BTC or 100 Euros for the second deposit.

5. Third Deposit Bonus: Players can enjoy a 50% match bonus of up to 2 BTC or 200 Euros on the third deposit.

6. Fourth Deposit Bonus: Bitstarz Casino offers a 100% match bonus of up to 1 BTC or 100 Euros on the fourth deposit.

7. Monday Reloaded Bonus: This first bonus code is specific to Mondays, offering players a 50% match bonus of up to 250 mBTC or 50 Euros for each deposit made on Mondays.

8. Rook’s Double Cash Bonus: Players who enjoy the Rook’s Revenge Double Cash slot game can have their winnings doubled if they land five red mask symbols in a horizontal row.

These are just a few examples of the bonuses and promotions available at Bitstarz Casino. The platform regularly updates its offerings, so players should check the promotions page for the latest information on bonuses and any applicable terms and conditions.

BitStarz Casino offers a range of exciting bonuses and promotions beyond the welcome packages and the deposit money back bonuses. Here are some notable examples:

1. Tesla Giveaway: By wagering €400 on any game, players can earn a raffle ticket for the Tesla draw. The more they wager, the more tickets they receive, increasing their chances of winning.

2. Level Up Adventure: Players can win a cash and prize pool of €50,000, with an additional €20,000 distributed among 41 positions. Players can claim their share of the cash prizes by completing the progress bar and earning points.

3. Slot Wars: This weekly promotion allows players to win 5,000 free spins and €5,000 in bonus money. Players can compete on the leaderboard by participating and playing slot games, with the top player winning €1,500.

4. Table Wars: A weekly table games competition where players can earn points by playing any table game offered. With a prize fund of €10,000 and 40 slots available for winners, players can strive to climb the leaderboard and claim their rewards.

These bonuses and promotions add extra excitement and rewards to the BitStarz Casino experience, giving players more chances to win and enjoy their time on the platform. It’s important to review the specific terms and conditions associated with each promotion to ensure eligibility and understand the requirements for participation.

Payment methods and tournaments at Bitstarz Casino

Bitstarz Casino provides players with secure payment methods to facilitate deposits and withdrawals. Accepted options include Visa, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, Tether USD, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, Binance Coin, and other popular digital currencies. The minimum deposit amount varies depending on the chosen method, starting at €20 or equivalent in other currencies.

Withdrawals are processed quickly and securely, with the option to cash out using the same payment method used for deposits. Instant withdrawal options are available for e-wallets, ensuring players can receive their winnings within minutes. Bitstarz Casino prioritizes convenience and security in its payment system, offering players a seamless experience in managing their funds.

Bitstarz Casino is renowned for its tournaments, particularly the BitStarz Wars. Thesetournaments cover a variety of game categories, including slots, table games, and spins, and offer attractive cash prizes or prize pools. The Slot Wars tournament, held exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays, rewards the top 150 players with 5,000 free spins and €5,000. The Table Wars tournament multiplies weekly prizes by 10 for games like Fruit Zen and Spins. To qualify for these tournaments, participants must play slots and spins during the designated period.

Bitstarz Casino ensures an exceptional mobile gaming experience for players. The mobile platform is designed to be user-friendly and optimized for iOS and Android devices. Players can access various games, manage their accounts, conduct transactions, and claim bonuses through the mobile site. Robust security measures are in place to protect players’ information and provide a safe gaming environment. Bitstarz Casino prioritizes the seamless integration of mobile gaming, enabling players to enjoy their favorite games anytime, anywhere.

Regarding security, Bitstarz Casino is owned by Dama N.V., a reputable company with extensive experience in the online gaming industry. The casino holds a valid gaming license from Curacao and employs SSL encryption technology to safeguard user data. With a solid reputation and years of operation, Bitstarz Casino maintains a reliable security system to protect player deposits from loss or unauthorized access.

Bitstarz Casino’s VIP Program

Bitstarz Casino offers an exclusive VIP program to reward its most loyal players. The VIP program provides exclusive benefits and rewards, enhancing the gaming experience. As VIP members, players can enjoy increased withdrawal limits, personalized bonuses tailored to their preferences, access to dedicated account managers for personalized assistance, and exclusive promotions available only to VIP members. VIP players receive invitations to special VIP events and tournaments, adding excitement and exclusivity to their gaming journey. The VIP program consists of four levels – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum – and players can progress through these levels by earning points through their gameplay. The higher the level, the greater the benefits and rewards, making the VIP program a fantastic way to maximize value and elevate the overall gaming experience at Bitstarz Casino.

User experience at Bitstarz Casino

BitStarz Casino offers a user-friendly and enjoyable experience for online gamers. The website features a clean and intuitive design, allowing players to easily navigate and easily find all the important sections, such as promotions, games, and payment methods. With a vast selection of games available, including slots, table games, and live dealer games sourced from top-tier providers, BitStarz ensures players can access a diverse, high-quality gaming library. The casino also offers a mobile-friendly version of the site, enabling players to enjoy their favorite games on the go, anytime and anywhere. Furthermore, Bitstarz Casino provides round-the-clock customer support through multiple channels, including live chat, email, and phone, ensuring that players can receive assistance whenever needed. The site is available in multiple languages, catering to a global audience and enhancing accessibility.

Conclusion

Bitstarz Casino, established in 2014, has become a leading player in the world of Bitcoin casinos. With a Curacao license and a provably fair gambling platform, it offers a secure and trustworthy gaming experience. The casino supports cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and USDT, allowing for convenient and fee-free deposits and withdrawals.

With a diverse selection of over 2800+ slot machines and table games, Bitstarz caters to different gaming preferences. While some games may have similar gameplay mechanics with different themes, the variety ensures players enjoy switching styles and exploring different options. The presence of jackpot slots also adds excitement, offering the potential for significant winnings with high-stakes gameplay.

Bitstarz Casino’s customer support has garnered positive feedback, focusing on quick responses and effective customer communication, even when addressing concerns. However, it’s worth noting that some negative customer reviews exist, common in the gambling industry, where losses can lead to frustration. Nonetheless, the overall impression of other Bitstarz casino reviews is that it provides a well-built and seamless Bitcoin casino experience. Deposits are processed swiftly, and players can start playing without complications, enjoying the fusion of cryptocurrency and gambling that delivers on expectations.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.