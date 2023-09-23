Deflationary Crypto Coins: How Their Value Increases by the Burning Mechanism

Description Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors worldwide are highlighting a fascinating trend – deflationary cryptocurrencies. These digital assets, governed by innovative tokenomics models, promise to increase in value over time, attracting seasoned traders and newcomers. In this article, we embark on an illuminating journey into deflationary crypto coins. We aim to provide a deep understanding of their … Read more

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors worldwide are highlighting a fascinating trend – deflationary cryptocurrencies. These digital assets, governed by innovative tokenomics models, promise to increase in value over time, attracting seasoned traders and newcomers. In this article, we embark on an illuminating journey into deflationary crypto coins. We aim to provide a deep understanding of their mechanics and a carefully curated list of the most promising deflationary cryptocurrencies poised for success beyond 2023.

To appreciate the allure of deflationary cryptocurrencies, it’s essential to grasp the economic principles of supply and demand. In contrast to traditional fiat currencies vulnerable to inflation, deflationary crypto coins operate uniquely. They methodically reduce their total supply, fostering a sense of scarcity and enhancing the token’s intrinsic worth.

This article is your gateway to a comprehensive list and explanation of deflationary crypto coins. Our objective is to acquaint you with this captivating concept and shine a spotlight on influential deflationary cryptocurrencies set to make waves beyond 2023.

What is Deflationary Crypto?

A deflationary cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency with a unique economic model designed to reduce its overall supply over time. This stands in contrast to traditional fiat currencies, which are typically inflationary, meaning their supply increases gradually.

In a deflationary cryptocurrency, several mechanisms work together to decrease the available tokens or coins. The primary goal is to create scarcity, which can potentially lead to an increase in the value of the cryptocurrency. Here’s a brief overview of how deflationary cryptocurrencies work:

Token burning: Many deflationary cryptocurrencies incorporate a mechanism called “token burning.” When transactions occur on the blockchain, a portion of the tokens used as transaction fees is intentionally destroyed or “burned,” removing them permanently from circulation. This reduces the overall supply.

Limited total supply: Deflationary cryptocurrencies often have a capped or limited total supply, meaning there’s a maximum number of tokens that can ever exist. For example, Bitcoin has a cap of 21 million coins.

Scarcity and demand: As the supply of the cryptocurrency decreases over time due to token burns and the limited total supply, the economic principle of supply and demand comes into play. With a reduced supply and growing demand, the value of the cryptocurrency may increase.

Incentives for holding: Deflationary cryptocurrencies frequently incentivize users to hold their tokens rather than trade or sell them. This is because holding can lead to potential price appreciation due to scarcity.

Background of Deflationary Crypto

Deflationary cryptocurrencies have taken the world of digital assets by storm. In contrast to traditional fiat currencies, which tend to lose value due to increasing supply and central authority control, these unique digital assets operate on a different economic principle. Their tokenomics model is designed to reduce their circulating supply over time, primarily achieved through mechanisms like token burning or smart contracts that regulate the token supply.

The core idea behind deflationary cryptocurrencies is to enhance the value of the tokens investors hold. As the supply of these tokens decreases, scarcity sets in, driving up demand and increasing the token’s value. This fundamental concept has garnered significant interest from investors and speculators looking for assets with the potential for substantial appreciation over time.

Deflationary cryptocurrencies have gained significant traction in the crypto sphere in recent years. Developers and investors alike have been drawn to their unique tokenomics models and the promise of value appreciation. Consequently, numerous deflationary tokens have been introduced into the market, each with features and value propositions.

The significance of deflationary mechanisms in the crypto market

Deflationary mechanisms hold substantial significance within the crypto market, revolutionizing the dynamics of digital assets in multiple ways:

Value Amplification: Deflationary tokens are engineered to appreciate over time. By gradually reducing the token supply, they harness supply and demand fundamentals. This results in an attractive value proposition for investors and traders alike. As the token becomes scarcer, demand surges, leading to price appreciation.

Sustainable Growth: These mechanisms are essential for ensuring the sustained growth of cryptocurrencies. In a space rife with new token introductions, deflationary tokens stand out due to their ability to avert oversaturation. By reducing the circulating supply, they mitigate the risk of devaluation and remain relevant in the long run.

Encouraging Hodling: Deflationary cryptocurrencies incentivize users to hold onto their tokens rather than engage in frequent trading. Longer holding periods correlate with increased potential for value appreciation, aligning investors' interests and the crypto ecosystem's overall stability.

Economic Experimentation: These mechanisms epitomize a novel experiment in tokenomics and economics. They challenge conventional fiat currency models, offering an innovative alternative. The lessons learned from deflationary tokens contribute to the evolution of economic models with broader applications beyond the crypto sphere.

Portfolio Diversification: Deflationary assets provide diversification opportunities amid inflationary fiat currencies' dominance. Investors seeking a balanced portfolio recognize the merits of assets accumulating value over time. Such diversification helps mitigate risks inherent in traditional asset classes.

Community Engagement: Many deflationary tokens foster active community participation. Events like token burning involve users in decision-making processes, fostering a sense of ownership and community involvement. This engagement strengthens the token's ecosystem.

Volatility Mitigation: While crypto markets are known for their volatility, deflationary mechanisms can introduce stability. As the supply shrinks and demand potentially surges, prices become less susceptible to rapid fluctuations.

Deflationary vs. Inflationary Cryptocurrencies

Deflationary and inflationary cryptocurrencies represent two different economic approaches in the digital asset market.

Deflationary cryptocurrencies

Deflationary cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, follow a model that gradually reduces the total token supply. This is achieved through methods like token burning or supply capping. The underlying principle is that scarcity enhances token value, aligning with the fundamental supply and demand concept.

Inflationary cryptocurrencies

On the other hand, inflationary cryptocurrencies, like many fiat currencies and stablecoins, gradually increase their token supply, often under the control of central authorities. This continuous issuance could lead to decreased value due to oversaturation.

Divergent economic principles

Deflationary models rely on scarcity to drive up token worth, while inflationary models prioritize stability but can erode purchasing power over time. Long-term investors often favor deflationary tokens for their potential for value appreciation, while those seeking stability may opt for inflationary tokens.

Investment considerations

Investors choose between these models based on their financial objectives and risk tolerance. Deflationary models offer the prospect of higher returns but come with increased volatility. In contrast, inflationary models provide a more stable store of value but may lag in asset appreciation.

Factors to consider when investing in Deflationary coins

When considering an investment in deflationary cryptocurrencies, investors should take several key factors into account to make informed decisions and manage their risks effectively.

Tokenomics and mechanisms: Begin by thoroughly understanding the tokenomics of the cryptocurrency. Investigate the mechanisms it uses to achieve deflation, such as token burning or limited supply. Assess whether these mechanisms are well-designed and sustainable.

Project viability: Evaluate the overall viability of the project behind the cryptocurrency. Consider factors like the team's experience, the technology's soundness, and the project's real-world use cases. Strong fundamentals are essential for long-term success.

Market demand: Analyze the market demand for the cryptocurrency. Is there a genuine need for the coin, and does it solve any existing problems? High demand can drive price appreciation.

Community and adoption: A strong and active community is often indicative of a healthy cryptocurrency project. Check for community engagement, partnerships, and adoption by other platforms or businesses.

Risk assessment: Be aware of the risks involved. Deflationary models can create price volatility, which may lead to significant price swings. Consider your risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Regulatory environment: Stay informed about the regulatory environment in your region regarding cryptocurrencies. Regulations can impact the legality and use of deflationary coins.

Liquidity: Assess the liquidity of the cryptocurrency. Low liquidity can make it challenging to buy or sell significant amounts without affecting the price.

Diversification: As with any investment, diversify your portfolio. Don't put all your funds into a single deflationary coin; spread your investments across different assets to reduce risk.

Long-term perspective: Deflationary coins are often considered long-term investments. Have a clear investment strategy and be prepared to hold through market fluctuations.

Stay informed: Keep up with the latest news and developments in the cryptocurrency space. Market dynamics can change rapidly, and staying informed is crucial.

Best deflationary crypto

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is a leading deflationary cryptocurrency renowned for its scarcity and pioneering blockchain technology.

The halving mechanism

At the core of Bitcoin’s deflationary model lies the halving mechanism. Approximately every four years, miners’ reward for validating transactions is halved. Initially set at 50 BTC, it was reduced to 25 BTC in 2012, 12.5 BTC in 2016, and further halved to 6.25 BTC in 2020. This reduction in miner rewards curtails the rate at which new Bitcoins are created, making it more difficult and resource-intensive to mine as time progresses.

Impact on supply

The halving mechanism ensures that Bitcoin’s supply grows at a diminishing rate. supply cap of 19.49 million coins, this scarcity drives Bitcoin’s increasing value. As the supply growth slows, the cryptocurrency becomes increasingly resistant to inflationary pressures that plague traditional currencies.

Current status of Bitcoin’s supply

As of today, over 18.8 million Bitcoins have been mined, leaving approximately 2.2 million yet to be brought into circulation. With each passing day, Bitcoin’s supply increases slower, reinforcing its position as a deflationary digital asset.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is a prominent deflationary cryptocurrency created by Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB offers various use cases within the Binance ecosystem, including trading fee discounts, participation in token sales, and more.

Deflationary features

BNB incorporates a deflationary model, ensuring a decrease in its supply over time. One key deflationary feature is the regular token burn conducted by Binance.

Buyback-and-burn approach

Binance employs a “Buyback-and-Burn” strategy to reduce the supply of BNB tokens. In this process, Binance uses a portion of its profits to buy BNB tokens from the market. These tokens are subsequently removed (burned), reducing the overall circulating supply. This strategy creates scarcity, ultimately driving up the value of BNB.

Current supply and burning process

As of the latest available data, the total supply of BNB is capped at 200 million tokens. Periodic token burns, typically performed quarterly, remove a portion of BNB from circulation. The exact number of tokens burned varies with each event but is designed to steadily decrease the total supply of BNB over time.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a distinguished deflationary cryptocurrency often regarded as the “silver” counterpart to Bitcoin’s “gold.” Created by Charlie Lee in 2011, Litecoin was designed to offer faster transaction confirmation times and a different hashing algorithm. LTC has become one of the most enduring and widely accepted cryptocurrencies in the market.

Halving events and supply effects

Litecoin, like Bitcoin, undergoes halving events approximately every four years. During these events, the block reward that miners receive for confirming transactions is reduced by half. This reduction in block rewards serves as a deflationary mechanism, slowing down the rate at which new LTC is created. As a result, Litecoin’s supply growth becomes more gradual, mirroring the scarcity-driven approach of Bitcoin.

Maximum supply

Litecoin has a maximum supply limit of 84 million coins, four times the maximum supply of Bitcoin. This cap contributes to the deflationary nature of LTC, as it ensures that the total number of Litecoins in existence will never exceed 84 million. This scarcity factor, combined with halving events, plays a pivotal role in sustaining and increasing Litecoin’s value over time.

PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap, a prominent decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), has rapidly risen to prominence within the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) space. Central to its ecosystem is the native token, CAKE.

CAKE’s role and supply regulation

CAKE serves as the utility and governance token of PancakeSwap. It plays a pivotal role in the platform’s operations, including liquidity provision, yield farming, and decision-making through its voting mechanism.

PancakeSwap employs a deflationary mechanism through token burns to regulate its supply and enhance its value. These burns involve the deliberate removal of CAKE tokens from circulation. For instance, a portion of the fees generated from transactions on the platform is used to buy CAKE tokens from the market and then burn them, effectively reducing the token supply.

Current supply status

As of the latest available data, PancakeSwap had conducted several successful token burns, resulting in a decrease in the total CAKE supply. This deliberate reduction in supply is designed to make each remaining CAKE token more scarce, potentially driving up its value over time.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) has emerged as a vital solution in the cryptocurrency market, primarily addressing scalability issues within blockchain networks. Its significance lies in its role as a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, one of the most widely used blockchains.

The deflationary model via transaction fees

MATIC implements a unique approach to deflation by using transaction fees. Users who conduct transactions or interact with decentralized applications (dApps) on the Polygon network pay fees in MATIC tokens. These tokens are then effectively burned or removed from circulation.

This deflationary mechanism serves two key purposes. First, it reduces the overall supply of MATIC tokens, potentially increasing their scarcity and value. Second, it aligns user incentives, as the burning of MATIC through fees encourages holding and staking of the token.

Current MATIC supply data

As of the latest available data, Polygon has conducted a significant number of token burns through transaction fees, contributing to the deflationary model. The exact supply figures may vary over time due to these burns, but the strategy remains focused on gradually reducing the total supply of MATIC tokens.

Solana (SOL)

There are tokens that can possess both inflationary and deflationary characteristics like the SOL token. Solana is both inflationary and deflationary. Solana is considered an inflationary token since the token has an infinite supply. However, the Solana token also employs a deflationary mechanism by charging transaction fees that are paid in SOL tokens to maintain the value of SOL tokens.

Additionally, the Solana ecosystem regularly burns the SOL coins to sustain the value of its governance token. There are several ways a crypto coin can qualify as a deflationary token, and burning the tokens is one of the proven ways since it regularly reduces the supply of SOL tokens that subsequently drives up the demand and value of the Solana.

Tron (TRX)

The Tron network is one of the largest blockchain networks that have gained popularity over recent years. The TRX token is the native digital token used in the Tron network, a blockchain network widely known for its solid support for decentralization. In 2021, the TRX tokenomics was switched from the popular inflationary model to the deflationary model that it uses to date. The change came after the Tron community suggested the benefits of transitioning from an inflationary to a deflationary token system. The transition made TRX the first token to make the change, in 2021.

Ripple (XRP)

The Ripple platform has undergone several legal complications that have affected the general growth of cryptocurrency. The deflationary token also employs a unique deflationary model that allows it to maintain the value of the XRP token. When XRP tokens are mined, miners have to pay transaction fees for each transaction on the platform.

The uniqueness of Ripple’s deflationary model comes from how it handles the transaction fees paid during the mining process. The deflationary model burns all the transition fees collected, unlike other platforms that issue the tokens as a reward to miners.

Terra (LUNA)

Similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, Terra’s LUNA coin is a deflationary token with a finite amount of tokens set to 1 billion. The token is therefore deflationary in that it limits the number of tokens in circulation over time. The native token on Terra Network’s total supply of 1 billion was released at launch and the circulating supply continues to reduce with time.

Crypto.com (CRO)

The CRO token is the native digital token of the Crypto.com platform. one of the most aggressive crypto platforms with an aggressive marketing campaign in the past few months.

Before the launch, the platform burned nearly 70 billion tokens which were estimated to be worth $10 million at the time. The total supply of the tokens is locked by smart contracts on the platform that is scheduled to be burned monthly making it a deflationary token.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Bitcoin cash is a deflationary token, with a maximum supply of 21,000,000 coins. The tokens are regularly burned which has led to the increase in the price of the BCH tokens. The Bitcoin cash halves the miners’ rewards after every four years which ensures the circulating supply making it a deflationary token.

Filecoin (FIL)

The Filecoin blockchain’s native token is the FIL token. The Filecoin blockchain network is unique in that it is an open-source platform that allows for the decentralized storage of files within its network.

There are several criteria to determine deflationary tokens. FIL token makes the list of deflationary tokens simply because it has a fixed supply of 2 billion tokens.

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

The ETC token also makes the list of deflationary tokens since it has a unique deflationary model. For mining ETC tokens, the platform has 5 ETC as the initial block reward for miners on the platform. The deflationary model of ETC is meant to decrease the block rewards by 20% after every 5 million blocks mined. Approximation shows that 5 million ETC blocks could be mined after an estimated period of 2.5 years.

FTX Token (FTT)

The FTX token is the native digital token used in the FTX central exchange platform. The centralized exchange platform has grown incredibly over the years, renowned for providing affordable trading fees to its users. The FTX Token has a ticker symbol of FTT and is considered a deflationary token.

The FTT coin is deflationary because it is used on the FTX centralized exchange by traders to pay fees. Additionally, the token’s supply decreases with time, which progressively increases the demand for the token, making FTT a deflationary token.

Safemoon (SAFEMOON)

The Safemoon platform employs a specific deflationary model that has been explained above. Among the common deflationary mechanisms available today, the Safemoon token utilizes the burn-on transaction method. The burn on-chain transactions on Safemoon charge a 10% rate on transactions within its platform.

The 10% tax charged on the Safemoon platform is re-distributed to care for deflation. Approximately 2.5% of the total tax charge is burned, through a smart contract that sells the tokens into BNB. The transactions are equivalent to burning the tokens making the SAFEMOON coin a deflationary token.

Designing your own Deflationary Token

As we have seen from the examples of deflationary models, the number of coins in circulation reduces, and the value of each coin increases. Deflationary cryptocurrencies have a maximum supply cap that cannot be changed. Now, if you want to make a cryptocurrency token that has a lot of features and is tightly connected to a dApp ecosystem, you’ll need to hire a skilled token development team. But the general steps can be outlined below.

Step 1 – Decide on the blockchain

Step 2 – Define the properties of your token

Step 3 – Develop a Smart Contract

Step 4 – Deployment on the blockchain

Conclusion

Deflationary cryptocurrencies are reshaping the digital asset landscape, offering a unique economic model that emphasizes scarcity and potential value appreciation. As these innovative tokens reduce their supply over time through mechanisms like token burning and limited issuance, they stand in stark contrast to traditional inflationary fiat currencies.

Investors looking to explore the world of deflationary crypto coins should consider essential factors. Tokenomics and the mechanisms driving deflation are paramount, ensuring the model’s sustainability. Project viability, market demand, and community engagement play pivotal roles in the success of these cryptocurrencies.

Risk management is crucial, as deflationary models can introduce price volatility. Diversification across various assets can help mitigate risks and balance a portfolio. Additionally, staying informed about regulatory developments and maintaining a long-term perspective are key to navigating the dynamic crypto market.

Each deflationary cryptocurrency presents a unique value proposition, from Bitcoin’s pioneering halving mechanism to Binance Coin’s innovative buyback-and-burn strategy, Litecoin’s steady halving events, PancakeSwap’s utility-driven token burns, and Polygon’s transaction fee-based deflation. These mechanisms enhance the appeal of these assets for both seasoned investors and newcomers seeking opportunities in the crypto market.

As the crypto landscape evolves, deflationary cryptocurrencies remain at the forefront of economic experimentation, challenging conventional fiat models.

