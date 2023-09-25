Welcome to the game: 5 P2E and gambling projects to watch in volatile markets

TLDR Sports have long held a special place in the hearts of billions worldwide.

Gaming offers not only a source of fun and excitement but also an opportunity to test the limits of Lady Luck. While it’s crucial to remember that gaming should never be considered a substitute for thoughtful investment or financial planning, for those who already have a passion for play, there are platforms that can transform your leisure time into a potentially rewarding experience.

In this rating, we’ll delve into gaming platforms that provide not only entertainment but also a chance to win if you’re fortunate. So, if you’re already an avid gamer, why not make the most of your pastime and ensure it serves a dual purpose – enjoyment and the possibility of reaping some rewards, rather than simply while away the hours in front of a screen? Let’s explore these platforms and discover where your gaming skills and a touch of luck could lead you.

Dexsport

Sports have long held a special place in the hearts of billions worldwide. Now, fans have the remarkable opportunity to transform their fervor for sports into tangible rewards, predicting match outcomes.

Enter Dexsport, a cutting-edge Web 3 cryptocurrency betting platform, where the world of sports and decentralized technology converge seamlessly. Dexsport empowers users to wager on an extensive range of matches, spanning from the prestigious English Premier League to the exhilarating realm of eSports, cricket, and rugby.

Dexsport’s defining feature lies in its commitment to decentralization. Here, users need not entrust their valuable crypto assets to the platform’s wallets. Instead, they simply connect their Metamask wallets and deposit supported cryptocurrencies into designated liquidity pools. This user-centric approach eliminates the headaches of withdrawals, the specter of account suspension, and the often cumbersome KYC procedures that plague conventional betting platforms.

Within the Dexsport ecosystem, transactions are executed swiftly and discreetly, presenting an extensive menu of betting options designed to cater to both newcomers and seasoned gamers alike. It’s a platform where passion for sports and the limitless possibilities of cryptocurrency converge, providing a unique and exciting experience for all who engage with it.

Last chance

As a child, did you imagine yourself as a superhero saving the world? That same excitement has found a new home in Last Chance, where entertainment meets the potential for cryptocurrency gains – if luck favors your endeavors.

Last Chance is a groundbreaking play-to-earn shooter that casts players as special agents combating global threats. Immerse yourself in its electrifying gameplay, where monotony simply doesn’t stand a chance. The game’s dynamic scenarios ensure that your strategies truly matter, liberating you from the confines of a predefined plot. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This extraordinary gaming experience leverages the power of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to augment its gameplay. Last Chance offers two distinct NFT categories: heroes and weapons. Armed with an array of NFT weapons and your character’s unique abilities, you’ll confront a diverse array of adversaries, emerging victorious from epic battles. What’s more, these NFTs can be upgraded or even traded for cryptocurrencies, turning your virtual assets into tangible value. As a welcoming gesture, every newcomer receives a complimentary NFT starter pack, setting you on your journey with a token of good fortune.

Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained, a play-to-earn trading card game, invites players into an arena of strategic battles, where turn-based gameplay unfolds with unmatched intensity. With decks of cards at your disposal, you’ll summon creatures, cast spells, and clash with opponents in epic duels.

And of course, these cards are NFTs. Rare cards aren’t just digital collectibles; they are almost tangible. Plus, the game offers a pathway to victory for all – it’s free to play, and rewards await those who emerge victorious in matches or embark on quest-driven adventures.

This summer, Gods Unchained expanded its horizons, making its debut on the Epic Games Store. With access now extended to over 230 million users, the game’s community expects an inflow of newbies.

STEPN

Do you enjoy running? You’re in good company. There are approximately 621.16 million global runners. But how many of them not only find pleasure in running but also enjoy rewarding perks?

STEPN is a Web3 running app that merges fitness, gaming, and social elements into one cohesive experience. Users wear NFT sneakers and earn Green Satoshi Tokens (GSTs) during outdoor activities like walking, jogging, or running. Upgrading NFT sneakers increases GST earnings, which can then be converted into GMT (Green Metaverse Token), STEPN’s native governance and value token, exchangeable for other cryptocurrencies.

Alien worlds

Embark on an extraterrestrial odyssey with Alien Worlds, the ultimate P2E cosmic saga. Players are invited to traverse the captivating landscapes of six extraordinary planets. While the central mission revolves around the extraction of the coveted mineral known as Trillium, the narrative doesn’t stop there. In Alien Worlds, you have the freedom to diversify your path, becoming a visionary landowner or an intrepid explorer. Forge alliances with fellow adventurers, forming syndicates to wage epic battles against rival fractions. The fate of the cosmos rests in your hands.

All gaming activities are rewarded with Trillium tokens that can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies. Every in-game artifact is an NFT, opening up the potential to convert your virtual assets into cryptocurrency.