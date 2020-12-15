TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin price prediction expects a steady rise to $19,600

Bullish momentum set towards ATH once more

Bearish activity sparse and non-existant

Volatility levels decreasing as BTC price increases

BTC dominance on the rise as price pumps

Bitcoin (BTC) has remained perseverant since testing the All-Time-High (ATH) just over two weeks ago in late November. As the second half of December approaches, BTC price pumps again.

Seeking the Christmas boost that all Bitcoin HODLers have been waiting for, the BTC price pump on the 12th of December has revitalized hope for BTC supporters. As green candlesticks continue to fill the trading charts, hopes for the ATH’s historical breaking seem increasingly on the rise.

The current price of BTC at the time of writing is $19,310 – up 0.21 percent on the opening price on the day.

