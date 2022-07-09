Aave price analysis: Cryptocurrency value upgrades to $72 after bullish inclination

The latest Aave price analysis shows signs of an uptrend, as the price underwent a further increase in the last 24 hours. The price is on its way towards revival and has recovered up to the $72.2 mark during the day as the bullish trend has gained stability. The past week has proved to be highly supportive for the buyers. A constant uptrend has been on the rise, and a similar trend is observed even today. Further recovery is possible if the buyers remain persistent with their efforts.

AAVE/USD 1-day price chart: uptrend causes price rise up to $72.2

The one-day Aave price analysis confirms a bullish trend for cryptocurrency, as the AAVE/USD value has increased significantly. A considerable degree of increase in coin value is being detected due to emerging bullish efforts. If the buyers remain persistent, it can be predicted that the price will increase further in the next few weeks. The price is now standing at $72.2, as the coin gained 1.46 percent value during the last 24 hours, and the weekly trend line is also going upwards. The moving average (MA) is present at the $63.6 level.

AAVE/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is high as the upper end of Bollinger Bands Indicator is now at $74.3 position, representing the resistance, whereas the lower band is standing at $53.6 position representing the strongest support for Aave. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score hasn’t increased much, and the indicator is trading at index 54 in the upper half of the neutral range.

Aave price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four-hour Aave price analysis also dictates an uptrend as the bulls have been maintaining their lead quite efficiently. Although the bulls managed to upgrade coin value in the earlier hours of the day, the price increments have slowed down now. This has resulted in the price floating at the $72.2 mark, encouraging the buyers. If we discuss the moving average indicator, then its value is currently $71.7.

AAVE/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands average has moved up to $67.2 because of the constant increasing trend. The upper band of Bollinger Bands Indicator is now touching the $76.7 mark, and the lower band is touching the $57.9 mark indicating high volatility even on an hourly basis. The RSI curve is moving horizontally as the score is now 66 near the border of the overbought region.

Aave price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four hours Aave price analysis are giving support to the buyers, as a consistent increase in AAVE/USD value is being observed. The price increased up to $72.2 in the last 24 hours, as the bulls are leading the game at the moment. The hourly price chart displays green candlesticks as well, which means that the bulls have been ruling the market for the last four hours as well, which is an encouraging sign for the further uptrend.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.