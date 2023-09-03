Is Worldcoin’s Iris-Scanning Crypto Project Facing Government Action?

TL;DR Breakdown

Nearly 2.3 million people globally have signed up for iris scans in exchange for a digital ID and cryptocurrency.

In a global landscape where governments are progressively directing their focus toward the cryptocurrency initiative known as Worldcoin, which was co-founded by the distinguished CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, and unveiled to the public in the month of July, there has been a notable emergence of heightened concerns pertaining to matters of privacy and the extensive data gathering activities affiliated with this project. With nearly 2.3 million individuals from across the world voluntarily enrolling in the Worldcoin program, which involves the provision of iris scans in return for a digital identification and the issuance of complimentary cryptocurrency tokens, this initiative has undeniably catalyzed a surge in scrutiny and regulatory investigations initiated by governmental authorities across diverse nations.

Amidst these developments, Worldcoin’s assertions regarding the robustness of their data protection protocols notwithstanding, governments are undertaking an ever-more meticulous examination of the project’s collection and management of biometric data, along with a meticulous exploration of the far-reaching implications these practices have on the cherished realm of personal privacy..

Government probes into Worldcoin’s iris-scanning

Government authorities in numerous countries have embarked upon comprehensive and meticulous inquiries into the data collection practices of Worldcoin. These investigations are being carried out with the utmost diligence and scrutiny, reflecting a growing concern among international regulators regarding the potential privacy implications of Worldcoin’s data handling procedures. As these inquiries unfold, they serve as a testament to the increasing importance of transparency and accountability in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital currencies and their associated technologies.

The Agencia de Acceso a Informacion Publica (AAIP) data regulator is investigating Worldcoin over its collection, storage, and use of personal data. A letter dated August 7th requested information about the project, including details on risk mitigation and the legal basis for processing personal data.

The United Kingdom’s eminent Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has diligently acknowledged and taken under close observation the advent of Worldcoin within the nation’s borders, thus commencing a meticulous and ongoing process of extensive inquiries, with the objective of garnering a deeper understanding of the multifaceted facets of the project.

France’s esteemed data regulatory authority, known as CNIL (Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés), undertook a series of rigorous and comprehensive inspections at Worldcoin’s sophisticated office establishment in the vibrant metropolis of Paris, and subsequently, CNIL voiced its substantial reservations regarding the potential legal intricacies surrounding the collection of biometric data within the framework of the aforementioned project.

German data watchdogs have been investigating Worldcoin since late last year due to concerns about the large-scale processing of sensitive biometric data. The financial regulator Bafin is also conducting an investigation into the digital currency.

The Kenyan government suspended Worldcoin’s local activities in August while assessing potential risks to public safety. Preliminary reviews raised concerns, including the possibility that obtaining consumer consent in exchange for a monetary award could be considered inducement.

Portugal’s data regulator, the CNPD, inspected Worldcoin’s local data collection operation and communicated with the Bavarian data protection authority in Germany. The CNPD plans to disclose the outcome of its inquiry in due time.

Worldcoin’s response and ethical concerns

Worldcoin has faced criticism from privacy advocates and regulators over its data collection practices. The company claims that the biometric data is either deleted or stored in encrypted form, emphasizing its commitment to cooperating with regulators. However, concerns about the ethical implications of widespread iris scanning and data collection remain at the forefront of the debate. The growing government scrutiny reflects the challenges that arise when innovative technologies intersect with concerns over personal privacy and data security.