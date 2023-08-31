Argentina embraces Worldcoin: 9,500 IDs verified in a single day

TL;DR Breakdown

In just one day, Argentina saw 9,500 citizens verify their World ID, setting a new record for Worldcoin.

Argentina has emerged as a global hotspot for crypto innovation, and Worldcoin is at the forefront of this revolution. Spearheaded by Sam Altman, the founder of ChatGPT, Worldcoin has made significant strides in the South American nation, with its popularity soaring to unprecedented heights.

Last month, Worldcoin’s ambitious crypto project witnessed a surge in demand in Argentina, with the country embracing the World ID – a global identity protocol powered by the Worldcoin ecosystem. This unique system uses a proof of personhood (PoP) credential facilitated by the Orb, a state-of-the-art biometric scanning device that verifies users by scanning their retinas. The beauty of World ID lies in its ability to digitally affirm a person’s uniqueness without delving into personal details like names, emails, or phone numbers.

August was a monumental month for Worldcoin in Argentina. The country, known for its technological prowess and crypto-forward mindset, saw a staggering 9,500 citizens verify their World ID daily. This achievement set a new record for Orb verifications, translating to a new user being onboarded every nine seconds.

Alex Blania, the co-founder of Worldcoin and the CEO of its parent company, Tools for Humanity, shared insights into the project’s success during his appearance at the Ethereum Argentina Mainnet Stage.

He emphasized Argentina’s deep understanding of crypto’s fundamental principles and lauded the nation as one of the most crypto-forward countries globally. Blania eloquently stated, “Argentina’s blend of technological advancement and crypto enthusiasm creates a fertile ground for groundbreaking innovations in the crypto realm.”

Worldcoin’s Orbs are currently operational in four major Argentine cities: Buenos Aires, Mar del Plata, Cordoba, and Mendoza. The project’s traction in Argentina is commendable, especially considering the ongoing scrutiny by The Agency for Access to Public Information (AAIP) regarding its data handling practices.

Yet, despite the challenges, Worldcoin continues to thrive. The project’s mission resonates with the global objective of providing access to the global economy to over 4 billion people, who currently lack a legal, digitally-verifiable identity.

Worldcoin’s journey in Argentina is just the beginning. As more nations recognize the potential of crypto and its transformative power, projects like Worldcoin will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global finance.

At the time of this writing, Worldcoin is experiencing a downward trend in the market. WRL has recorded a price dip of 9.48% in the past 24 hours, currently trading at $1.19.