TL;DR Breakdown

The crypto market goes nuts as Elon Musk shows his influence over the crypto world again.

Elon Musk tweets his Shiba Inu dog Floki in a Santa outfit captioned ‘Floki Santa”.

Santa Floki coin makes giant strides thanks to Musk’s tweet by 3000% in a single day.

The crypto market is constantly taking strides forward. As of December 2021, there are around 8,000 cryptocurrencies to choose from on the market. Such cryptocurrencies can be bought, sold, and traded worldwide using investments and blockchain technology that keeps everything in order when it comes to ownership of cryptocurrency. Even those who know nothing about the crypto market know the names of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin.

However, when you dive deeper into the crypto market, you might come across some exciting coins that can keep you on your feet. The crypto market is constantly fluctuating up and down. The same trends do not last forever; the same cryptocurrencies at the top today may be at the bottom tomorrow. It’s always good to keep your eyes open for new cryptocurrencies that may become all the rage the following season. Keeping vigilant is an essential trait most crypto investors have to achieve the most out of their investments.

Some cryptocurrencies rise in a manner of seconds, depending on the kind of exposure they might get. Our top example of such a phenomenon is the Santa Floki coin. You might not have heard of this name before yesterday, but it’s all over Twitter today, right? The Santa Floki coin is an excellent example of how exposure and attention can completely swindle a cryptocurrency in minutes.

What is the Santa Floki coin?

According to our top twenty-four-hour crypto site, CoinMarketCap, the Santa Floki coin is one of the many tribute coins to arguably the most influential entrepreneur, Elon Musk. Elon Musk is known to dabble in cryptocurrency a lot; he has stated many times that his favorite cryptocurrency out of all of them is Dogecoin. One might wonder why such a powerful businessman adores the top memecoin, and it is because Dogecoin is based on the Shiba Inu dog breed, loved by many all over the world.

Elon Musk owns a very cute Shiba Inu called Floki, loved by many in the crypto market. There are many tributes to Floki, such as Floki Inu, Shiba Floki, and now, we see the name of Santa Floki all over the market. Santa Floki is no different from the rest; it is a coin created for a good cause based on Floki’s influence over the internet. Santa Floki fulfills the needs of its investors by building a good brand and purpose this holiday season. Cute, right?

How did Santa Floki blow up?

On 26 December 2021, Elon Musk uploaded a tweet about Floki in a Santa costume; check out the adorable Shiba below. No one could’ve guessed that the caption “Floki Santa” could create such hype among the crypto market, but here we are! The crypto market thought the caption was a hint towards the Santa Floki coin as a tribute to Floki and immediately flocked towards the currency and began investing.

In less than twenty-four hours, Santa Floki’s token HOHOHO blew up and saw over 3000% in price gains. It’s insane how just a simple tweet from such an influential person like Elon Musk (and of course his loveable Shiba) can publicize a cryptocurrency and rocket it upwards in less than a day. The influence and exposure granted by Elon Musk’s tweet have helped the Santa Floki coin rise exponentially.

How to buy Santa Floki coin?

Thanks to Musk’s tweet, the demand for the Santa Floki coin is thriving. People are investing in it thanks to the good cause behind the currency and as a tribute to Floki. It’s great for investors to see a coin rise in so little time, and it may make you want to hop on the bandwagon. If you want to know where to buy the Santa Floki Coin, you can trade it on PancakeSwap, the largest cryptocurrency exchange out there, which offers Santa Floki coins. You can also trade them on LATOKEN.

The coin is suffering a bit at the moment, but even though it was created two days ago, it is still going strong.

Conclusion

Thanks to Elon Musk Twitter, we’ve seen increasing influxes in the crypto market with every tweet he sends in the crypto world’s direction. His influence is tremendous and ever-increasing when it comes to the crypto market. It’s fascinating to see how one person and his dog can create such uproar over the entire crypto market, and it goes to show how fast the crypto market can change within just a few days.