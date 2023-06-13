Where to Buy Big Eyes Coin During 15 June Launching?

New cryptocurrencies and crypto projects have been popping up in recent months. From meme coins to AI-powered tokens, there is something for everyone. Cryptocurrency is brimming with projects that receive significant attention on social media and garner devoted followers. Occasionally, a project can generate substantial profits, while in other instances, certain coins may become fraudulent schemes or exit scams.

After Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) very own Kitty Cuddlers’ exciting June 3 presale finale, a grand launch is scheduled for 15 June 2023. Its venture into the Online Casino and P2E arena has also gained wide traction, propelling the excitement levels to astronomical heights. News of its coveted listing on the legendary centralized exchange (CEX), Poloniex, has most definitely sent waves of excitement through the crypto community. BIG has also forged partnerships with esteemed decentralized exchange (DEX) firms like OKX and Uniswap.

Screenshot 3134

During its first presale phase, it has presented its community with incredible gems, from its Big Eyes Lootbox Trading Cards to its incredibly profitable promo codes. As of this writing, Big Eyes Coin amassed a jaw-dropping $38.5 million in presale funds. This generated fund is approximately $12.5 million short of its $51.5 million hard cap.

What is Big Eyes Coin?

Big Eyes Crypto is an emerging player in the digital currency world that has garnered attention from cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. This blockchain-based project aims to revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering a unique approach. Through blockchain technology, Big Eyes Crypto enables users to engage in peer-to-peer transactions, eliminating intermediaries and reducing transaction costs.

At the heart of the Big Eyes ecosystem is the Big Eyes token, which serves as the native currency. It is an ERC-20 token that can be traded on various platforms and exchanges. The token follows a deflationary model, meaning its supply decreases over time, potentially increasing its value. Investors can securely store these assets in crypto wallets, ensuring the safety of their funds.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has gained popularity in the crypto sphere due to its engaging community outreach tactics and lovable mascot. The project’s mission goes beyond simply being a meme coin, as it aims to contribute to environmental causes by donating a portion of its proceeds to combat pollution and overfishing. With an adorable kitty companion and a focus on wealth redistribution within the DeFi ecosystem, Big Eyes Coin seeks to dominate the meme coin scene and generate popularity and wealth.

Big Eyes Tokenization

Big Eyes Crypto has a comprehensive tokenomics strategy that defines how tokens are allocated for various purposes, such as initial coin offerings (ICO), staking and rewards, liquidity pools, and the development of the Big Eyes project. The market capitalization of Big Eyes Crypto indicates its present value and potential for expansion within the cryptocurrency market.

Screenshot 3131

Trading and Investment Opportunities in Big Eyes Crypto

Big Eyes Crypto offers ample trading opportunities on various platforms, including decentralized exchanges (DEX), allowing users to trade their tokens for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. Additionally, participants can engage in crypto mining to earn rewards and contribute to the network’s security. Investors can also stake their tokens to earn passive income through the platform’s staking and rewards system.

NFTs and DApps in the Big Eyes Ecosystem

The Big Eyes ecosystem supports non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized applications (DApps), providing a platform for artists, developers, and content creators to monetize their work and contribute to the growth of the crypto community.

Smart Contracts and Cross-Chain Compatibility

Utilizing smart contracts, Big Eyes Crypto automates various processes within its ecosystem, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Moreover, the project aims to achieve cross-chain compatibility, enabling seamless interaction with other blockchain networks. This enhances scalability and interoperability, facilitating broader adoption of the platform.

Crypto Security and Regulatory Compliance

Big Eyes Crypto prioritizes the security of user funds and personal information. The platform follows strict Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) measures, adhering to global crypto regulations. Additionally, the project stays abreast of developments in crypto taxation and other legal aspects of digital currencies.

How to Buy Big Eyes Crypto

Big Eyes crypto can be purchased through the project’s website. However, at the time of writing, no tokens, including IOU tokens, are being issued to buyers via a contract. The project is solely accepting funds without providing tokens in return.

To begin, make sure you have a MetaMask wallet installed on your browser, or use one of the wallets supported by Wallet Connect (we recommend Trust Wallet). Purchasing on a desktop browser will give you a smoother purchasing experience. For this we recommend Metamask. If you are purchasing on mobile, we recommend using Trust Wallet and connecting through the in-built browser.

If you are purchasing on mobile, we recommend using Trust Wallet and connecting through the in-built browser. Once you have your preferred wallet provider ready, click “Connect Wallet” and select the appropriate option. For mobile wallet apps you will need to select “Wallet Connect”. You will then have 3 options:

Once the presale has concluded, you will claim your Big Eyes tokens. We will release details closer to the time, however, you will need to visit the main site: https://bigeyes.space/ and click on the pink ‘claim’ button.

Big Eyes Crypto Features

Big Eyes Coin promises features such as NFTs and loot boxes, aiming to add a gamification aspect to the coin. The loot boxes offer the potential for rewards greater than the initial purchase amount. However, these features have yet to be released. The project also claims to prioritize decentralization and security, despite evidence pointing to the project’s centralized nature and vulnerabilities.

Staking, lending, and liquidity pools are planned for the future, and Big Eyes Coin distinguishes itself from other meme coins by not implementing buy or sell taxes.

Where to buy Big Eyes Coin?

Big Eyes is the ultimate memecoin platform, and it couldn’t be easier to get your hands on the token in our presale. Its contract code fully audited by Solidity Finance and shown to be 100% secure. You can buy direct using USDT, ETH or BNB. After the public sale ends, you’ll claim your purchased Big Eyes using the claim page.

At its grand debut, the Big Eyes Coin token will dance on the trading stage at $0.0006. Fast forward to 2025, experts foresee an astonishing surge of 300%, pushing BIG’s price range from $0.0020 to $0.0024. This meteoric rise could catapult BIG’s market cap to a jaw-dropping $400 to $700 million.

BIG’s potential gain is reminiscent of Shiba Inu, the canine sensation that briefly nudged Dogecoin off its throne in 2021. Shiba Inu’s stats on May 17 showed a price at $0.000009, strutting its stuff with a trading volume of $103.54 million, and flaunting a market cap of $5.09 billion. In 2025, experts see a sizzling 200% surge, hitting a fancy price of $0.0000269.

Screenshot 3133 1

More on Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin’s Impact on the Community: Donations and Profit Maximization

Donations for Environmental Conservation: Big Eyes Coin has significantly contributed to saving the oceans by donating a portion of its proceeds. This commitment to environmental causes showcases the project’s dedication to making a positive impact beyond the crypto space. Big Eyes Coin strives to protect the planet’s precious ecosystems by supporting initiatives to combat pollution and overfishing.

Profit Maximization Strategies: Big Eyes Coin has implemented various strategies to help potential investors maximize their profits. One notable approach was the introduction of bonus codes, which provided users with an impressive 300% extra $BIG on their initial deposits. This incentivized participation and allowed investors to boost their holdings substantially.

Big Eyes Coin introduced the concept of loot boxes during its presale. Inspired by video games, these loot boxes offered the chance to walk away with over 5000% more than the original investment. The excitement and potential for significant returns attracted many individuals seeking to try their luck and earn substantial rewards.

Impressive Return on Investment (ROI): As of the time of writing, Big Eyes Coin’s price has returned to its stage 3 level, making it considerably cheaper than its expected launch price. With an ROI of over 300%, investors have witnessed substantial investment growth. This positive trend has garnered further interest in the project and generated excitement among community members.

Big Eyes Token Solidity Finance Audit

Big Eyes Coin underwent an audit by Solidity Finance, and the findings revealed several key points. The audit showed no mint or burn functions in the contract, but the circulating supply could be reduced by sending tokens to the 0x..dead address.

The total supply was owned entirely by the project’s owner at the time of the audit. The owner could blacklist specific addresses from participating in transfers, and there were no fees associated with token transfers. The contract complied with the ERC-20 token standard and was deployed using Solidity v0.8.13, which provided safety against potential overflows or underflows. The audit also highlighted the centralized control of the project as a concern, raising a written warning to potential users.

Is Big Eyes Coin Decentralized?

No, the Big Eyes Coin project is highly centralized, contrary to press releases issued by the team. The project’s auditor emphasized this centralization in a strong warning to potential users. The team remains anonymous and has complete control over user funds. They can withdraw 100% of the funds and blacklist users without prior notice.

Big Eyes Coin Whitepaper Review and Tokenomics

The Big Eyes Coin whitepaper is relatively short and lacks specific details. It outlines the project’s intention to release NFTs as rewards and make charitable donations to unspecified organizations for ocean conservation. The whitepaper does not mention team members by name and instead uses pseudonymous cat characters.

The tokenomics described in the whitepaper include a total supply of 200,000,000,000 tokens, with no buy or sell tax. The distribution includes allocations for public presale, exchanges, marketing, charity, NFTs, and token holders. The whitepaper also mentions plans for merchandise and community events.

Conclusion

Big Eyes Crypto is an emerging project that has garnered attention in the cryptocurrency market. While there are some concerns regarding the project’s legitimacy and centralization, it has also generated excitement among potential investors and crypto enthusiasts. The project’s focus on donations for environmental conservation and its unique features, such as NFTs and loot boxes, add an element of novelty to its offerings.

However, it is crucial to approach Big Eyes Coin with caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions. The anonymous nature of the team, delays in the presale, and potential links to previous scams raise valid concerns about the project’s credibility.

As with any investment in the crypto space, it is essential to exercise caution, only invest what one can afford to lose, and rely on verified information from trusted sources. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and unpredictable, and investing in meme coins carries inherent risks.

It remains to be seen how Big Eyes Crypto will evolve. The project’s ambitious roadmap and focus on user engagement and innovation position it to significantly impact the cryptocurrency market. However, thorough due diligence and continuous monitoring of the project’s progress and developments are necessary to make informed decisions.

As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves, staying informed about the latest updates, regulatory changes, and market trends is crucial. Keeping track of reputable sources and seeking guidance from industry experts can help navigate the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies effectively.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.