Is Vitalik Buterin making deals with SEC?

Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, has called for a probe to provide light on the factors that influenced Hinman's decision-making.

The release of the Hinman Papers provokes lively commentary and adds an exciting twist to the Ripple vs. SEC battle, with one name raising eyebrows - Vitalik Buterin.

The long-awaited Hinman documents have been released, and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has a significant role to play. According to reports, Vitalik Buterin was involved in the process that resulted in the infamous Hinman speech, which provided ETH alone with a special clarity of not being a “Security” and revealed the newest documents.

The recently released emails and speech drafts, which were made public following an 18-month investigation and repeated court orders, provide critical insights into the behind-the-scenes elements of Hinman’s declaration. Judge Torres assessed that the documents should be made public less than a month ago.

Hinman documents unsealed – Here’s all there’s to know

According to newly released documents including revisions to a 2018 speech given by Bill Hinman, former director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s corporate finance section, the editors were concerned that his statement may weaken the premise that Ether is a security.

The SEC comments caution that this could lock the agency into a position that is difficult to reverse later. Even with the caveats in the sentence, it appears that it would be difficult for the agency to take a different position on Ether in the future. Further, the rest of the paragraph strongly implies that the thinking applies to Ether.

The documents, according to Stuart Alderoty, Ripple‘s Chief Legal Officer, reveal Hinman’s disdain for concerns regarding the lack of basis for his research and its deviation from accepted legal norms specified by the Howey test. This remark not only perplexed the market, but it also revealed flaws in regulatory oversight.

Hinman proposed in his June 2018 speech that a token would no longer be deemed a security if it reached a certain level of decentralization. He proposed new criteria to determine this threshold.

The statement, which was initially presented as Hinman’s personal opinion, gained significance when the SEC later accepted it as guidance, with former SEC Chairperson Jay Clayton officially praising it. Despite the SEC’s shifting position on the speech during court procedures, it is still available on the agency’s website.

Vitalik Buterin’s unexpected role in the SEC vs Ripple case

Vitalik Buterin has had long-standing respect in the crypto community. However, that respect and admiration has weathered in the hours since the Hinman documents were released. some crypto community members have branded him a sell-out and asserted that Vitalik Buterin has betrayed the crypto industry.

Hey @VitalikButerin, I have respect for you as a coder/builder.



But as a person you are piece of sh*t – you were doing backroom deals with the SEC, yet on social media trashing the #XRPCommunity and #XRP holders.



Clear projection, deflection, and more. Karma is a b*tch.… https://t.co/RaFbq84zBh — Tony Edward (Thinking Crypto Podcast) (@ThinkingCrypto1) June 13, 2023

According to sources, Hinman stated on June 4, 2018, that the SEC should not regulate Ether (ETH) as a securities. Interestingly, the emails reveal that Hinman would later contact Vitalik Buterin to “confirm” the Ethereum Foundation’s operating structure.

However, the OGC expressed worries about specifically addressing ETH in the speech, since it may limit the agency’s ability to take a different stance on ETH in the future. ETH was still used as an example in the final version of the speech.

This, according to a number of critics, influenced Hinman’s decision not to designate Ether (ETH) as a security. Numerous Twitter users have accused the SEC of favoring Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum crypto. This alleged collusion is referred to as #EthGate by XRP holders and their supporters.

Ripple reacts to the release of Hinman docs and the controversy

Ripple demands the urgent removal of Hinman’s speech from the SEC’s website in response to these revelations. The Chief Legal Officer of Ripple requests an investigation into Hinman’s influences, the identification of potential conflicts of interest, and an explanation as to why the SEC promoted the speech despite the potential for further confusion.

Additionally, Ripple argues that Hinman’s speech should no longer be regarded in security classification discussions. Instead of creating new laws, as Hinman is alleged to have done, the focus should be on administering existing laws impartially within jurisdictional boundaries.

The implications of the Ripple-SEC action go beyond the parties involved. It has enormous consequences for the price of XRP and may create a precedent for the wider crypto ecosystem. As a result, crypto holders are keeping a close eye on legal developments.