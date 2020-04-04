Waves, an open-source blockchain platform, has joined the crypto charity campaign trend against the coronavirus outbreak. As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the crypto and blockchain industry are not relenting in creating moves against the coronavirus.

C harity campaign garnered at least US$100,000

In a recent report, Waves said it has kicked-off the charity campaign under the hashtag, #CryptoCOVID19 on its crypto-asset exchange dubbed Waves. Exchange. The move is purported to finance several organizations in combating the deadly virus.

The exchange donated around US$10,000 worth of Tether (10,000 USDT). So far, the crypto charity campaign under #CryptoCOVID19 has garnered at least US$100,000 around the world, via the donation. It is expected to increase as more crypto companies would join the trend.

Crypto firms support the crypto charity campaign

Notably, the cryptocurrency companies are actively participating in donations to finance moves aimed at subduing the global pandemic, as the numbers reach one million confirmed cases around the world.

Meanwhile, the crypto charity campaign with #CryptoCOVID19 was first started by GITCOIN and The Giving Block projects. Some other companies are already participating in the movement, such as The Block, NEXO, the digital currency loan system based on blockchain, and more.

The largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has not left out the fight either. Cryptopolitan reported that the exchange had donated more than US$2 million in cryptocurrency in contribution to the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Changpeng Zhao, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance further noted in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session held on Twitter on Friday that the company is ready to contribute more US$2 million to bring about relief from the disease via Binance Charity Foundation (BCF).

Last year, Waves Enterprise announced a major upgrade on its blockchain network. As Cryptopolitan reported, the changes made include an increase in the blockchain speed, containerized smart contracts, PoS consensus algorithm.