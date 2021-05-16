TL;DR Breakdown

VET retests 0.618 Fib retracement level.

Closest major resistance at $0.22.

Closest support at $0.16.

Today’s VeChain price prediction is bullish as the market continues setting higher lows over the past days in preparation for a push to the upside next week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the red today as Bitcoin has lost almost 2 percent, while Ethereum trades with a 5 percent loss. Solana (SOL) is one of the best performers as it trades with a gain of 15 percent. Alternatively, Polkadot (DOT) is among the worst performers, with a loss of almost 9 percent over the last 24 hours.

VET/USD opened at $0.172 today after a bearish push yesterday. Over the past hours, VET/USD retested the local high at $0.19, from which the market moved lower once again and currently looks to set another higher low.

VeChain price movement in the last 24 hours

The VET/USD price moved in a range of $0.1701 – $0.1925, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. 24 hour trading volume has increased by 9.5 percent, totaling $1.7 billion. The total market cap trades around $15.5 billion, resulting in a market rank of 17th.

On the 4-hour chart, we can see bulls picking up any further selling pressure around the $0.175 mark, indicating that another slightly higher low will be set.

Overall the market continues retracing from the $0.25 swing high set on the 7th of May. A total loss of 35 percent was seen over several days, indicating that further selling pressure is likely exhausted.

Currently, the VeChain price action builds a base from which to move higher over the next week. Both a higher low and a lower high were established over the past 24 hours, indicating an increasingly tighter range. Therefore, once VET/USD breaks above the $0.19-$0.195 mark, we expect the market to rapidly move forwards to the next major resistance target around $0.215 – $0.22. From there, bulls will likely pick up momentum and push the market towards the current all-time high resistance around $0.27-$0.28.

Alternatively, Vechain cannot move any higher and breaks below the current local swing lows around $0.17, we should see another push lower over the next 24 hours. In this scenario, VET/USD will likely continue moving lower next week towards the next major support area around $0.12-$0.13.

VeChain Price Prediction: Conclusion

VeChain price prediction is bullish as the market continues to consolidate in an increasingly tighter range after a sharp drop earlier this week. Therefore, we expect VET/USD to push higher early next week to regain some of the loss.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.