VeChain price analysis: VET gradually enters bullish trend at $0.0157

VeChain price analysis shows that the price of VET/USD has followed a strong upwards trend in the last 24 hours. The price of VeChain has exhibited a consistent upward trajectory, demonstrating significant growth and approaching the critical threshold of $0.016. The prevailing market sentiment is optimistic, as VeChain exhibits a favorable upward trend. Over the preceding 48-hour period, the price has gained positive momentum, escalating from $0.0152 to $0.0157, with a peak of $0.0160 observed during the course of the day. Currently, the value of VeChain stands at $0.0157.

As of today, VeChain’s price stands at $0.015821, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $49.12M. The cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $1.15B, contributing to a market dominance of 0.11%. In the past 24 hours, the price of VET has increased by 1.46%. Currently, the sentiment surrounding VeChain’s price prediction is bearish, while the Fear & Greed Index indicates a neutral value of 47.

VeChain’s circulating supply currently amounts to 72.71B VET out of a maximum supply of 86.71B VET. The yearly supply inflation rate stands at 11.45%, resulting in the creation of 7.47B VET in the last year. In terms of market capitalization, VeChain is presently ranked #21 in the Layer 1 sector.

VET/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

VeChain price analysis demonstrates that the market has witnessed volatility subsequent to a downward trend, leading to the closure of the market and reducing the susceptibility of the VET cryptocurrency’s price to extreme fluctuations. The support band shows a tendency to converge, indicating a decrease in volatility and the emergence of a robust resistance level. Bollinger’s band, a technical indicator used to measure price volatility, identifies significant levels for VeChain. The upper limit of Bollinger’s band is currently situated at $0.0170, serving as a formidable resistance point for VET. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is observed at $0.0145, representing the strongest support level for VET.

The VET/USD price has recently surpassed the Moving Average curve, suggesting a bullish trend in the market. Additionally, the price trajectory indicates an upward movement, heading toward the resistance level. However, there is a possibility that the price could reach the resistance and subsequently experience a market reversal. This breakout could pose a challenge to VET’s progress, as it may signal a potential reversal in the market sentiment.

VET/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

VeChain price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46, representing a stable cryptocurrency; the value is present in the central neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to be following a linear approach that reflects the stable value of the cryptocurrency and the equivalence of buying and selling activities.

VeChain price analysis for 1-day: Market gains positive potential

VeChain price analysis shows the market experiencing an extremely open market, which is squeezing little by little, decreasing the volatile properties of the market. The relationship between VET/USD prices and volatility suggests that price fluctuations are likely to align with the level of volatility. When volatility is low, the probability of the price moving to either extreme is reduced. Within this context, it is important to note that the upper limit of Bollinger’s band is observed at $0.0219, representing a significant resistance level for VET. This implies that the price may encounter strong resistance and face difficulties in surpassing this level. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is situated at $0.0156, serving as a robust support level for VET.

The VET/USD price crosses under the Moving Average curve, indicating a bearish trend. Furthermore, we can observe the price path following an upward movement, which may mean bulls can reverse bearish momentum. Moreover, the price is gaining positive momentum and moving towards value increments.

VET/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

VeChain price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28, which means that the cryptocurrency shows undervalued signs. VeChain falls in the undervalued region. The RSI follows a slight upwards movement that reflects a slightly increasing market. The buying activity is starting to exceed the selling activity causing the RSI score to experience an increment.

Vechain Price Analysis Conclusion

In conclusion, VeChain’s price has exhibited a strong upward trend in the past 24 hours, with positive momentum and a peak of $0.0160. The market sentiment remains optimistic, and the cryptocurrency is showing favorable growth. However, recent analysis suggests that the price faces resistance at the upper limit of Bollinger’s band at $0.0170 while finding strong support at the lower limit of $0.0145.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.