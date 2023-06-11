VeChain price analysis: VET obtains positive momentum at $0.0157

TL;DR Breakdown

VeChain price analysis shows that the price of VET/USD has followed a strong upwards trend in the last 24 hours. The price has maintained an upward trajectory, experiencing substantial growth and coming close to reaching the $0.016 threshold. The market sentiment is optimistic, with the cryptocurrency displaying an upward trend. Over the past 48 hours, the price has gained positive momentum, climbing from $0.0139 to $0.0151, peaking at $0.0155 throughout the day. At present, VeChain’s value stands at $0.0157.

As of today, VeChain is priced at $0.0157, with a trading volume of $62.78M and a market capitalization of $1.13B. It holds a market dominance of 0.11%. Over the past 24 hours, VeChain’s price has increased by 4.31%. Currently, the sentiment surrounding VeChain’s price prediction is bearish, and the Fear & Greed Index indicates a neutral value of 47. VeChain’s circulating supply is currently 72.71B VET out of a maximum supply of 86.71B VET. The yearly supply inflation rate stands at 11.45%, resulting in the creation of 7.47B VET in the last year. In terms of market capitalization, VeChain holds the 21st position in the Layer 1 sector.

VET/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

VeChain price analysis reveals that the market has experienced volatility with a downward trend, resulting in a closure that has made the cryptocurrency’s price less susceptible to extreme and sudden changes. The support band is approaching a consolidation, suggesting reduced volatility and a robust resistance level. Bollinger’s upper limit stands at $0.0184, serving as a significant resistance point for VeChain. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is situated at $0.0142, indicating a strong support level for VET.

The VET/USD price has recently surpassed the Moving Average curve, indicating a bullish trend in the market. Additionally, the price trajectory is showing an upward movement towards the resistance level. However, it is important to note that once the price reaches the resistance, there is a possibility of a market reversal. This breakout could potentially impede the progress of VET and create an opportunity for the market to reverse its direction.

VET/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

VeChain price analysis indicates that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 39, suggesting a stable state for the cryptocurrency. This value is situated in the lower neutral region, indicating a balance between buying and selling pressures. Moreover, the RSI is showing an upward trend, suggesting an increase in the value of the cryptocurrency and the dominance of buying activities in the market.

VeChain price analysis for 1-day: Market gains positive potential

The current VeChain price analysis reveals that the market is undergoing a phase of increased openness, gradually contracting and thereby reducing overall market volatility. This decreasing volatility implies that price fluctuations of VET/USD will align with the prevailing volatility, leading to a reduced likelihood of extreme price movements. Notably, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band is situated at $0.0218, serving as a robust resistance level for VeChain. Furthermore, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is observed at $0.0161, indicating an additional resistance point for VET. This resistance level suggests a price threshold where buying activity may face considerable resistance.

The VET/USD price has recently crossed below the Moving Average curve, signaling a bearish trend in the market. However, it is worth noting that the price trajectory is currently exhibiting an upward movement, suggesting the potential for bulls to reverse the bearish momentum. This indicates a possibility of positive momentum building up, with the price moving towards value increments. It is important to monitor further price developments to assess the strength and sustainability of this potential reversal.

VET/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

VeChain price analysis indicates that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 25, which suggests that the cryptocurrency is displaying signs of being undervalued. VeChain is positioned in the undervalued region according to the RSI score. The RSI is showing an upward trend, indicating a slight increase in the market. This upward movement implies that buying activity is starting to surpass selling activity.

Vechain Price Analysis Conclusion

In conclusion, the VeChain price analysis provides valuable insights into the recent trends and dynamics of the cryptocurrency market. Over the past 24 hours, VeChain has demonstrated a strong upward trend, experiencing significant growth and approaching the $0.016 threshold. The market sentiment has been optimistic, with positive momentum and an overall bullish outlook.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.