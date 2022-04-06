TL;DR Breakdown

VeChain price analysis is bullish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $0.0920.

The trading price of VeChain is $0.0805.

The VeChain price is trading at $0.0805 and is facing resistance at $0.0920. The RSI indicator is currently in the overbought region, which suggests that the market may soon be due for a correction.

VeChain price analysis: What to expect?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see that the price has been following an ascending trendline since yesterday and has recently found support at $0.0760. The price is currently trading near the $0.0810 level and is facing resistance at $0.0920.

VET/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The VeChain price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54, representing a stable cryptocurrency; the value is present in the upper neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to be following an upwards approach that reflects the value of the cryptocurrency increasing and the dominance of buying activity.

VeChain price analysis for 1-day: Market shows positive dynamics

The RSI indicator is currently in the overbought region, which suggests that the market may be due for a correction in the near future.

The VeChain price is expected to continue its upwards trend and move towards the $0.0920 resistance level in the short-term. However, if the bears take control of the market, we can expect a correction towards the $0.0760 support level.

In the medium-term, the VeChain price is expected to reach the $0.1 mark as the bullish momentum continues. However, if the bears take control of the market, we can expect a correction towards the $0.0760 support level.

VET/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The VeChain price analysis shows that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65, indicating that the cryptocurrency has overvalued indicators. Inflation is a concern for VeChain. The RSI exhibited a small increase as it followed a mild upward movement in the market. The score of the RSI increased as purchasing exceeded selling activity.

Vechain Price Analysis Conclusion

The VeChain price analysis indicates that the cryptocurrency is in a strong upswing with considerable potential for further advances. The price has climbed to $0.0806 on April 5, 2022, and is now heading towards the $0.081 mark. The current price of VeChain is $0.081. It appears that the bulls have complete control of the market, but the bears are displaying good momentum, leaving open the possibility of a reversal at any time.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.