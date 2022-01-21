TL;DR Breakdown

VeChain price analysis is bearish.

The strongest resistance is present at $0.0894.

Trading price of VeChain is $0.0641.

The VeChain price analysis shows that the price of VET/USD has suffered a massive bearish movement today, on January 21, 2022. The price had broken the support and entered a breakout at the $0.0660 mark after reaching $0.0641 on January 21, 2022. On January 20, 2022, the price fell extensively after experiencing a flash crash, dropping the price of VET to $0.0675 from $0.0749. The cost of VET has been down 9.59% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $296,962,080.

VET/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The VeChain price analysis has revealed market volatility following a massive opening movement which means the cryptocurrency’s price has become significantly more vulnerable to volatile change on either of the extremes. The resistance and support bands appear to be moving farther from each other, indicating increasing volatility. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.0776, which acts as a strong resistance for VET. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band limit is available at $0.0660, representing another resistance point for VET rather than its support.

The VET/USD price seems to have broken to support and caused the market to enter a breakout, possibly resulting in a reversal.

The VET/USD price appears to be crossing under the Moving Average curve, signifying a bearish trend. Furthermore, the price path seems to be moving downwards, exceeding the support and resulting in a breakout, providing an opportunity to the bulls. This could potentially lead to a bullish market, and with the volatility increasing, there is also massive room for further bullish activity.

VET/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The VeChain price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28, which severely puts the cryptocurrency undervalued; the value exceeds the threshold and enters the entire depreciation region. The RSI appears to be following a slight upwards approach that reflects the value of the cryptocurrency slowly escalating its value, possibly moving towards stability through a reverse movement. The RSI score experienced an increment because the buying activity exceeded the selling activity.

VeChain Price Analysis for 1-day: Market starts to open

The VeChain price analysis shows market volatility following a slightly expanding direction. This means that VET/USD prices subject to fluctuations will fluctuate in the same direction as volatility; more volatility memes more probability of the price shifting to either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band exists at $0.0894, which acts as the strongest resistance for VET. On the other hand, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $0.0659, representing another resistance point for VET rather than its support.

The VET/USD price seems to be crossing under the Moving Average curve, indicating a bearish trend. Furthermore, we can observe the price path following a declining movement which has broken the support and given the bulls a fighting chance at last. The market undergoes a complete breakout; with the expanding volatility, the price of VET might soon increase significantly.

VET/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The VeChain price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 30, which means that the cryptocurrency shows severe signs of being undervalued. VeChain falls in the undervalued region. The RSI appears to follow a downward movement that reflects a decreasing market trend and maneuver away from stability. The selling activity exceeding the buying activity causes a decline in the RSI score.

Vechain Price Analysis Conclusion

The VeChain price analysis concludes that the cryptocurrency shows bearish momentum with massive opportunities for a reversal. The price reached $0.0749 on January 20, 2022; however, the price has been struggling even for the $0.0660 mark now. In addition, the price has been fluctuating. The current price of VeChain is $0.0647. However, the VET market sows massive potential for a reversal movement to get VeChain back on track.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.