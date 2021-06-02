TL;DR Breakdown

• Users now can pay for online games with cryptocurrency technology.

• Online game users have considerably increased in recent month.

The entertainment world has become an impressive market that moves people all over the world. There are new ways for people to have fun and earn money. Online games have become popular and have gained more space, and transaction rates have also been growing.

The games are not limited to Las Vegas; now, you can find them globally, mainly on different online platforms. Online games were already known and profitable before the pandemic, but the number of users has considerably increased in recent months.

This is because casinos and physical gaming establishments cannot serve customers to comply with social distancing. The physical casinos have a limited capacity, and all players cannot play together usually.

Online games combined with cryptocurrency technology

Due to this encouraging market, the crypto and technological world have created new online games. Cryptocurrencies have been an essential aspect in facilitating the financial market and payment methods.

People can easily pay with virtual currencies conveniently, quickly, and safely from anywhere in the world. Cryptocurrency technology offers many benefits, such as agility in operations, transparency, and security offered by blockchain technology.

These are some advantages offered by cryptocurrency operations. They have been growing, and every day, more people invest in virtual currencies to carry out their transactions.

Online games have adapted cryptocurrency technology and already use Bitcoin as a payment method. According to a Bloomberg report, the Winning Poker Network (WPN) CEO claims that nearly 95% of poker players request that their payments be in Bitcoin.

Betherchip is a project developed exclusively for the gaming market and has been gaining space. The token created in the Ethereum ERC-20 network refers to a proposal developed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, all operations in land-based casinos were interrupted, and online gambling houses stood out.

Betherchip is a token developed based on blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and APIs. It has entered the online gambling and betting markets efficiently and safely. It is a cryptocurrency technology with its wallet called BEC wallet.

It has also appeared on recognized cryptocurrency websites and robust exchanges in the market such as Bilaxy, Bitmart, Latoken, among many more.