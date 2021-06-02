TL;DR Breakdown

• Cryptocurrency Conference will be held at the Mana Convention Center.

• It will be the largest virtual currency conference in history.

The city of Miami will host a great cryptocurrency event in history. According to the Fox Business news channel, this conference will be held at the Mana Convention Center from the 3rd to the 5th of June, 2021.

Famous and recognized personalities such as Jack Dorsey, Twitter Executive director, and the city’s mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, are expected to attend. The city’s mayor has commented that he wants to make Miami a cryptocurrency hub.

Miami will host the cryptocurrency conference

Initially, the cryptocurrency Conference was scheduled in Los Angeles from the 30th of April to the 1st of May. Previously, these conferences were held in this city. However, due to the strict COVID-19 rules in California this year, the location and date had to be changed.

The date changes will reportedly allow enough time for the virus’s second wave to pass while the vaccines continue to be distributed and take effect.

Miami is hosting the most significant crypto event for this week. Previously, virtual currencies were considered a fad. Now they have become an extraordinary world to make payments quickly, safely, and efficiently. Cryptocurrency transactions can be made from anywhere in the world without intermediaries.

Every day more people invest in cryptocurrencies. They are already accepted in many physical and online stores to buy goods and services.

In January, the city’s mayor of Miami commented on Fox Business he wants to allow citizens to pay fees and taxes in Bitcoin. Suárez wants to step forward and be one of the first most technological cities and advance cryptocurrencies in the United States.

Suárez seeks a regulatory framework to make them the most accessible city in the United States to conduct cryptocurrencies. Therefore, Suárez is happy with the holding of the cryptocurrency conference.

The organizers of this virtual currency conference expect over 50,000 attendees to attend. This 2021 conference is billed as a major event that will attract many prominent personalities in the crypto world.

In recent years, Miami has become a tech hub, while the Wynwood neighborhood is the art, technology, and innovation hub. They are sure that the event will be incredible, and people will have more confidence in cryptocurrencies.

The mayor has commented that he wishes Miami to be an advanced city, and with the cryptocurrency conference 2021, he has this opportunity. Some of the conference speakers mentioned include Square co-founder Jack Dorsey, MicroStrategy‘s Michael Saylor, pro-cryptocurrency senator Cynthia Lummis, former Congressman Ron Paul, among many more.