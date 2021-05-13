TL;DR Breakdown

American firm buys 215 more BTC in the dip

CEO says they can hodl the coin for 100 years

Mobile software and business intelligence American giant MicroStrategy has bought 271 more BTC worth $15 million, defying the recent dip the entire market currently experiences.

This brings the total stash of Bitcoin the American firm has not to around 92,000 coins.

MicroStrategy also announced in a tweet that they bought more Bitcoin, stating that their total BTC haul was purchased at an average of $55,387 per BTC. The firm took advantage of the Elon musk inspired market dip to buy more coins.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 271 bitcoins for $15.0 million in cash at an average price of ~$55,387 per #bitcoin. As of 5/13/2021, we #hodl ~91,850 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.241 billion at an average price of ~24,403 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/EwZnRkAt6k — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) May 13, 2021

The Tesla CEO announced that the electric vehicle maker would no longer accept BTC payment for cars owing to environmental concerns, which the firm aims to solve even with its electric cars.

Bitcoin plunged to as low as $46,294.72 and has been dwindling around that level since the market nosedived. Other altcoins also have been all red since the Tesla announcement.

The firm’s stock price also took a hit in the wake of Musk’s announcement. It was down over 7 percent in pre-market trading Thursday.

Ultimately, MicroStrategy has paid $2.241 billion for the coins it holds. However, with the asset’s impressive appreciation in value since then, their holdings are worth around $4.6 billion at today’s prices.

MicroStrategy previous Bitcoin investment

The last time the firm bought some coin was when the market nosedived in March. They bought 205 more Bitcoin at an average price of $48,888. They spent $10 million to acquire all 205 BTC.

Previously, the firm’s CEO, Michael Saylor, has said that they are ready to hold unto their crypto for 100 years. He said this in an interview with Raoul Pal while also asserting that Bitcoin is a better store of wealth than gold.

The CEO revealed that they invested in crypto because fiat was no longer a safe store of value. The firm decided to buy Bitcoin after serious meetings with the firm decision-makers and investors.

The firm also announced in April that it would be paying its board of directors with Bitcoin.