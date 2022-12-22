logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

The New Twitter feature brings the platform closer to Bitcoin & Ethereum communities

Twitter

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Twitter has introduced a new cryptocurrency tool that allows users to look up the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH)
  • The price charts feature a “View on Robinhood” link to be tapped in the lower left-hand corner
  • Musk’s preferred Dogecoin and other well-known cryptocurrencies did not meet the criteria

Twitter is always on the news circle since the new CEO, Elon Musk, took charge of the popular social media platform. This time, it is on the news for something very different and amazing. Coingraph shared that Twitter has introduced a new cryptocurrency tool that allows users to look up the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) by just putting the names of Bitcoin and Ethereum or tickers into the search tab.

Coingraph disclosed the news, and there was no update from the platform itself. The new function wasn’t made public by the Elon Musk-run social media company. But one of the first to draw attention to the update was the Documenting Bitcoin account, which on December 21, tweeted a screenshot of the new price index feature to its 853,700 followers.

Contents hide
1 Checking prices on Twitter
2 Crypto prices
3 Twitter and Robinhood
4 Is Twitter planning to release its own Coin?

Checking prices on Twitter

This new feature will enable you to easily check the prices of different stocks. Anytime someone tweets the symbol of a significant stock, exchange-traded fund, or cryptocurrency with $ in front of it, they will see a clickable link that leads them to search results that now contain the pricing graphs for those symbols.

This will save you time from checking the prices of different stocks on different accounts. Now you just need to put $ in front of a stock, and you will be able to see the price of that stock alongside the full graph.

This feature was added to the platform without any prior announcement. However, Elon Musk, the CEO, retweeted the news of the new function shortly after it was announced, noting that it was just one of many product upgrades coming to financial Twitter.

Crypto prices

You can check the prices of different cryptocurrencies on the social media platform with the help of this new feature. At the time of writing, it appears that BTC and ETH are the only two cryptocurrencies with price charts. Musk’s preferred Dogecoin and other well-known cryptocurrencies did not meet the criteria.

However, Twitter Business anticipates improving user experience and extending its coverage of symbols “in the coming weeks.” The price chart will appear when you search for varying forms of Bitcoin, such as “$Bitcoin,” “Bitcoin price,” and “BTC price.” Similar keywords also function for Ethereum.

The New Twitter feature brings the platform closer to Bitcoin & Ethereum communities 1

Twitter and Robinhood

The price charts feature a “View on Robinhood” link to be tapped in the lower left-hand corner, implying the retail trading platform has partnered with Twitter for all this, even though no cooperation specifics between Elon Musk’s led platform and Robinhood were released.

Customers are then taken to the ETH price chart on Robinhood, which includes a link that reads “Sign Up to Buy Ethereum” below it. For BTC, the very same links are offered as well. This will surely increase the traffic on the Robinhood site due to the 120,000 daily tweets on just #Bitcoin.

Is Twitter planning to release its own Coin?

A month ago, there were rumors about Twitter’s developing its own native cryptocurrency named Twitter Coin. According to certain people, the coin will be used for the platform’s payment. The reports started to circulate soon after Elon Musk shared a preview of Twitter 2.0.

However, since then, this plan has not developed, and the rumors are losing their strength. Additionally, the very future of Elon Musk as the CEO of the platform is in the dark after the poll conducted on Twitter on December 19, in which he asked whether he should “step down as head of Twitter.” Of the 17,502,391 respondents, 57.5 chose “Yes.”

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Haseeb Shaheen

Haseeb Shaheen

As a Web Researcher and Internet Marketer, Haseeb Shaheen delivers relevant valuable content for audiences. He focuses on financial and crypto market analysis, as well as technology-related areas that help people change their lives.

Related News

Hot Stories

The New Twitter feature brings the platform closer to Bitcoin & Ethereum communities
22 December, 2022
3 mins read
Huobi is going to launch its ATM card in partnership with Visa
22 December, 2022
3 mins read
Helium HNT pumps 30%; is it the right time to buy?
22 December, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX encounters difficulties at $11 as bearish pressure continues
22 December, 2022
3 mins read
CRO Price Prediction 2023-2031: Is Cronos a Good Investment?
22 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Crypto miners in British Columbia new power connections suspended
22 December, 2022
3 mins read
Paxful removes Ethereum from its marketplace
21 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bankrupt Crypto lender Celsius to be acquired soon?
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
BlockFi urges court to approve user's withdrawals
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Terra Luna affiliate Kernel Lab's $92M frozen by court
20 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here