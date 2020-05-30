The top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and/or avoid list aims to deliver the best and worst of the cryptocurrencies to help day traders make their decision. So without further ado, we present to you today’s top listers and bottom listers.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick today
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Swarm
|701.361K
|78.19M
|99.535M
|2.956K
|61.19%
|Silverway
|4.287K
|150.01M
|1B
|1.702K
|51.66%
|AirSwap
|7.473M
|150M
|500M
|10.044M
|38.06%
|Auctus
|1.56M
|65.83M
|65.83M
|17.96K
|32.08%
|Hiveterminal Token
|4.763M
|500M
|500M
|5.157K
|31.36%
|Cocos-BCX
|10.147M
|24.21B
|100B
|1.483M
|26.03%
|Bluzelle
|5.157M
|224.659M
|500M
|2.162M
|25.60%
|Content Neutrality Network
|2.461M
|39.035B
|100B
|123.729K
|24.61%
|Monero Classic
|27.37M
|18.794M
|18.794M
|2.297K
|23.65%
|POA Network
|2.419M
|220.168M
|275.75M
|408.909K
|21.76%
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to avoid today
Interestingly enough, most of the bottom listers from yesterday’s list as not on today’s top 10 cryptocurrencies to avoid.
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Bloc.money
|1.411K
|14.822M
|50M
|58
|-31.59%
|GoNetwork
|577.631K
|19.105M
|94.809M
|92
|-31.20%
|Credits
|7.495M
|185.986M
|249.471M
|81.412K
|-24.13%
|BitKan
|14.549M
|6.325B
|10B
|1.324M
|-23.04%
|Covesting
|3.478M
|18M
|20M
|54.089K
|-20.78%
|TNC Coin
|417.103M
|2.31B
|1000B
|5.516M
|-19.13%
|SingularityNET
|7.589M
|539.673M
|1B
|406.753K
|-17.02%
|IndaHash
|1.03M
|399.936M
|400M
|206
|-14.44%
|Akropolis
|2.472M
|1.18B
|4B
|371.529K
|-14.11%
|YOU COIN
|7.308M
|556.12M
|2.856B
|5.925M
|-14.00%
Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price is stabilizing into new heights, and some experts even expected the $10000 to be hit again. In such a scenario, most eyes would be on Bitcoin and the right time to look for alternate coins to make money.