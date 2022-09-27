The World Blockchain Expo again has an announcement but this time from Dubai

The known as No.1 crypto event World Blockchain Expo announced the destination will be Dubai and will be held on 15, Oct 2022.

History is repeating itself again but this time in Dubai. It will bring an opportunity for blockchain business owners, start-ups and individuals who are thinking about moving their businesses on blockchain forwards, by means of funding opportunities and expert guidance.

The World Blockchain Expo -Dubai 2022 (WBE) will feature technology leaders and concept advocates within the blockchain industry. The event’s organizers recently announced over-subscription in terms of sponsors and investors which has exceeded the expectations. The event now anticipates attracting over 30 sponsors.

In addition to sponsor and investor interest, WBE has managed to attract some industry heavyweights in terms of speakers like Mario Nawfal Group, Michela

Business development manager of Huobi Global, Nikita Sachdev the CEO and Founder of Luna PR and Yaroslav Shakula CEO of YARD Hub.



The list continues to grow in every sense as the organizers have indicated that they are in talks with many more speakers. With all these ingredients in place, World Blockchain Expo (WBE) should be on the to-do list of every fintech professional or potential.

“It is imperative for all blockchain and technology enthusiasts to have platforms for knowledge sharing and discussion of adoption strategies, and The World Blockchain Expo -Dubai 2022 is an event that offers just that. I am delighted to be a part of an event that promises to be a conduit in the development of this global tech phenomenon,” said the operational manager of World Blockchain Expo.

“Events of this nature are of critical importance in exploring the widespread utility of blockchain and I stress on all like-minded individuals to put it on their ‘To-Do’ list,” he added.

Innovators from this emerging tech environment will be traveling from countries worldwide including the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Russia, Malaysia and India.

Attendees can expect an exciting programmer and gain insight from visionary speakers working with or in the field of blockchain, participate in roundtable discussions, facilitate business meetings and participate in networking sessions to connect with key industry leaders and investors.

The event is open for registration; early bird tickets are available until 13 October 2022.

Official website to buy tickets: www.WorldBlockchainExpo.io

For business or sponsorship please contact: sponsor@worldblockchainexpo.io