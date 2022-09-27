Digital gambling has become quite a big deal in the gaming universe, so it’s only logical to see new platforms popping up every now and then. That includes the likes of cryptocurrency-based casinos that offer everything from traditional games like slots and blackjack to more modern ones such as e-sports betting.

But how do you know which one is legit? Okay, you all know about PA online poker and the legitimacy of this platform, but what about newer gambling websites? It’s not always easy to determine the quality of a brand new site, so it’s up to you to be cautious and do the homework before giving it a go.

While this new type of platform does have its fair share of advantages, there are also some things you need to be aware of before signing up. Here are a few tips on how to avoid crypto casino scams.

1. Do your research

This one should go without saying, but you’d be surprised at how many people fail to do their research before gambling online. A quick Google search can reveal a lot about a website, so take the time to read up on a platform before creating an account. Check for reviews, look for red flags, and see what other people are saying about the site.

If it’s a new casino, there might not be much information out there yet. In that case, you can try asking around in forums or on social media. User reviews and online comments can tell you many details about a website, so it’s always a good idea to take a look before putting down any money.

2. Pay attention to the details

When you’re looking at a new casino, it’s important to pay attention to the small details. These are some things you should ask yourself beforehand:

· Are there other payment options available?

· Is the website easy to navigate?

· Does it have a professional design?

· Are the terms and conditions clear?

These might seem like minor things, but they can be a big red flag when it comes to online gambling. If a website is difficult to use or doesn’t look very trustworthy, it’s probably best to avoid it.

The same goes for spammy commercials and popup ads. A good casino will have a clean and user-friendly website, so be wary of anything that looks too chaotic or busy. There are plenty of other options out there, so there’s no need to take any unnecessary risks.

3. Beware of bonuses and promotions

Bonuses and promotions can be a great way to boost your bankroll, but they can also be a huge trap. Many casinos offer tempting bonuses that are almost too good to be true, and some of them actually are. When you’re looking at a bonus, make sure to read the fine print carefully.

Some promotions will require you to wager an absurd amount of money before you can withdraw the bonus, and others might have impossible-to-meet conditions. It’s not always easy to spot a bad bonus, but it’s definitely something to watch out for.

At the same time, some offers may be too good to be true. If a casino is offering you something that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Do your research and make sure the offer is legitimate before taking advantage of it.

4. Check the games

One of the best ways to tell if a casino is legitimate is to check the quality of its games. If the selection is limited or the graphics are poor, that’s usually a bad sign. There are plenty of great casinos out there with an impressive selection of high-quality games, so there’s no need to settle for anything less.

For instance, you can find casinos with live dealer options or even games coming in different themes. They can come in so many forms that you will never get tired of using a given platform. In such circumstances, it will be very easy to find a place that fits your taste and preferences.

5. Look for licensing information

All reputable casinos should have some sort of licensing information on their website. This is usually located in the footer, and it’s a good way to tell if a platform is legitimate or not. If you can’t find any licensing information, that’s usually a red flag.

While there are some exceptions, most reputable casinos will have some sort of license from a gambling commission or regulator. This is a good way to ensure that the games are fair and that the casino is following certain standards. For instance, the UK has its own gaming authority called the Gambling Commission. The same goes for many other countries and regions because they are trying to regulate the market.

The bottom line

In short, always make sure to do your research before gambling online. There are plenty of great casinos out there, but there are also some scams that you need to be aware of. Pay attention to the details and look for licensing information to ensure that you’re playing on a safe and reputable platform. And if in doubt, always ask around in forums or on social media to get a second opinion. With a bit of caution, you can avoid crypto casino scams and have a great time gambling online.