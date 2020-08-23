Thailand’s Office of the Court of Justice has announced that it will begin to use blockchain technology to store judicial data as from next year.

The usefulness of blockchain technology has not gone unnoticed to governments around the world as they have been striving hard to implement it in core sectors of their economy.

According to the announcement by Thailand’s Office of the Court of Justice, all is set to begin the development of a blockchain-based storage system which would be used to store data online. If this move is successful, then the network will be home to all the data that will be collected by courts that are under the jurisdiction of the Thai Courts of Justice.

Thailand’s Office of the Court of Justice set to launch the new storage system

If the announcement is anything to go by, then it means Thailand’s Office of the Court of Justice has already started the development of the blockchain storage network.

Presently, the court says key officials are still undergoing training on how best to use the network when it is launched. The trained officers, according to the statement, will be the user and officials in charge of the blockchain storage network when it is finally launched.

Even though there have been rumours of the government working with private entities, the statement refused to shed light on that aspect.

China already ahead in blockchain deployment in the Judicial system

As a result of the announcement by Thailand’s Office of the Court of Justice, it has announced that it is the first country in the region to embark on something of such in the Justice system.

China has already moved to deploy blockchain technology in its justice system after they developed blockchain-based seals to replace the traditional seals. Another milestone was achieved by China as far back as 2018 after the internet court in Hangzhou debuted its blockchain-powered court to reduce the burden of cost in settling various internet-related issues.s.