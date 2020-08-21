The Ministry of Information Technology and Communications has urged the government to begin blockchain adoption in Columbia.

In its statement, the Ministry asked the government and high office holders in the country to look at the positive aspect of blockchain and deploy the technology across all sectors of the country.

In a guide that was released by the Ministry, it talked about blockchain and digital assets and how they can impact the country positively and negatively. The Ministry said the main aim of the guide was to open the eyes of the government to promote blockchain adoption in Columbia.

MinTIC wants the government to strengthen blockchain adoption in Columbia

In a bid to help the government make quick decisions on blockchain adoption in Columbia, the Ministry has pointed to about ten sectors that need the technology. The firm named some critical areas that the technology would be deployed across the country, including digital payments and supply chain management.

The firm also pointed to the tax sector as well as the identity management sectors. The country has deployed blockchain technology to combat corruption and crime in the country.

In a report that was submitted by an international body, World Economic Forum (WEF), it said the project had enjoyed massive success as it has shown the potential it promises.

Blockchain technology usage has grown over the years

With the adoption of blockchain growing in leaps and bounds, countries around the world have been urged to deploy the technology for their betterment. Furthermore, blockchain technology can be used in different sectors across a country, as mentioned above.

The most exciting aspect is that most developed and developing countries have made favourable laws that would encourage the adoption of technology.

Blockchain adoption in Columbia was encouraged after a bill was signed to promote it in May. To summarise its point, the Ministry talked about countries that are now enjoying the massive benefits of blockchain technology, including China and Canada.