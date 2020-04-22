The Stellar Foundation board welcomed new board members. First is Lin Hua Wu who is presently the chief communications officer at Dropbox. Second addition to the Stellar Foundation board is Columbia University’s professor Ronaldo Lemos.

We are proud to announce two new members to our board of directors, @mlinhuawu and @lemos_ronaldo. Welcome to the team! https://t.co/O2msoPdpzY — Stellar (@StellarOrg) April 21, 2020

The Stellar Development Fund started in 2014 with an aim to contribute to the open-source blockchain of Stellar. This non-profit entity seeks to push for more innovation in the Stellar ecosystem. Just like Ripple, Stellar also focuses on streamlining global payment systems.

Stellar Foundation board enriches itself with legal and marketing expertise

Lin Hua Wu has worked extensively in the tech industry. She brings a whole range of technical expertise to the Stellar Foundation. Formerly, she has worked at tech Square in the capacity of corporate communications.

Chief executive officer of SDF, Denelle Dixon, mentions that Wu’s extensive experience in the tech sector is going to benefit the SDF immensely. Her communications experience will help in branding efforts of SDF. Financial expertise will bring a whole new component to the mix as the Stellar Foundation board pushes for more innovation in the blockchain realm to help mainstream decentralized technologies.

The educational and legal expertise of Lemos is sure going to benefit the SDF. His legal acumen is sure to bring a whole new regulatory perspective. He has co-founded Institute for Technology and Society based in Rio de Janeiro. Currently, he is teaching at Columbia University in New York.

We’re announcing a way to give back in this time of crisis to help our community come together to support common causes. For the month of April, we’ve committed to donating and matching up to 2.5M XLM made to select charities on @Lumenthropy. pic.twitter.com/Q42rVvlvD8 — Stellar (@StellarOrg) April 1, 2020

Ronaldo is a champion of innovative technologies. His prowess of the legal field, along with a flair for technological advances, makes him a perfect addition to the Stellar Foundation board. He will help the foundation navigate through the challenging legal hurdles and regulatory frameworks that define today’s policy landscape. Recently, SDF donated millions of XLM coins to help the needy in the current Coronavirus pandemic.