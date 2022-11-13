logo
Tezos price analysis: XTZ price correct down to $1.02 amid bearish market

TL;DR Breakdown
  • Tezos price analysis shows a downtrend
  • Support for XTZ prices is present at $1.00
  • Tezos prices are facing resistance at $1.06

Tezos price analysis shows that the cryptocurrency has been experiencing a downtrend over the past 24-hours. The market opened trading in bullish territory, with XTZ prices hitting a high of $10.5 on the day. However, as the market began to show signs of weakness, there was a sharp decline in price that led to XTZ dropping down to below $1.00.

While it seems like Tezos is facing some tough times in the current bearish market, there is still some hope for the cryptocurrency. First, support for XTZ prices is present at $1.00, which means it will be difficult for the price to fall further. Furthermore, The XTZ/USD has lost more than 2.19% of its value in the last 24-hours, which is indicative of a possible price reversal.

XTZ/USD 1-day price chart: bearish strike deflated the price to $1.02 level

The 1-day Tezos price analysis is showing a downtrend for the price function once again. The bears have managed to secure a win in the last 24 hours as the price has undergone a reduction of up to $1.02. Although the bulls were able to sustain their lead earlier today, the bears were able to hold their ground and at the end of the day, we saw a bearish momentum.

image 232
XTZ/USD on a 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The short-term trending line was upward as bulls dominated for the past few days, but today a turn in trends has been observed. The volatility is low as the upper Bollinger band has moved to the $1.02 position, whereas the lower Bollinger band is at $1.01. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has taken a turn downwards and is on a steep downslope at an index of 41.14 because of the downtrend.

Tezos price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hours Tezos price analysis confirms that a bearish trend has been at its peak. The bears have maintained their lead quite efficiently by bringing the price down to the $1.02 level. The price might move towards a new low, and the bearish momentum seems to be intensifying every hour.

image 231
XTZ/USD on a 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The RSI index is also pointing downward and has crossed the oversold level of 35 at RSI 35.09. However, there are some positive technical indicators as well that signal that a reversal might be in the cards for Tezos. For instance, the MACD line has crossed into negative territory and suggests that we can expect a bullish momentum in the near future. The Bollinger bands are also narrowing, which indicates that volatility is contracting and we could see a price reversal in the coming days.

Tezos price analysis conclusion

A downturn in Tezos price analysis has been observed in the last 24 hours, as the bears have been regaining strength resulting in a heavy sell-off. The price has been pulled down to the $1.02 level after the sudden trend reversal, But the bullish might be just around the corner, as there are several positive technical indicators that suggest that a price reversal is on the horizon.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
joel

joel

Joel is a Blockchain enthusiast who has been active in the blockchain sector since 2016. He enjoys talking about blockchain and its implications for the future of humanity.He loves content and creating features on cryptocurrency.

