TL;DR Breakdown

Tezos price analysis is bullish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $5.08.

The strongest support is available at $3.87.

The Tezos price analysis is bullish as the cryptocurrency reaches the $4.40 mark. Bulls have engulfed the market, and the coin value rose from $4.25 on January 13, 2022, to $4.39 on the same day; bulls continue to rule the market today, and a further increment in price is imminent. The price for XTZ is currently available at $4.06, struggling just under the $4.1 mark.

XTZ/USD 4-hour price analysis: Market enters bullish zone

The Tezos price analysis revealed the market volatility to be following an increasing trend, making the XTZ/USD prices subject to change, more vulnerable to variable change. The price will match the volatility on either extreme. The upper band value of Bollinger’s band is available at $4.47, which serves as the strongest resistance for XTZ. The lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $3.87, which serves as the strongest support for XTZ.

The XTZ/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish trend. The trend has recently shifted from bearish to bullish as volatility increased and the bulls seized the opportunity. The XTZ/USD price path appears to be moving upwards.

XTZ/USD 4-hours price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 43, signifying that the cryptocurrency doesn’t fall to either extreme. The selling activity equals the buying activity. As a result, we can see the RSI score following a dormant, straight movement.

Tezos price analysis for 1-day: Buying pressure increases

For one day, the Tezos price analysis reveals the market volatility follows a quiet, dormant trend signifying that the price is not to experience variable change until the volatility fluctuates on either extreme. The upper limit value of the Bollinger’s band is present at $5.08, which serves as the strongest resistance for XTZ. The lower limit value of the Bollinger’s band is available at $3.88, which acts as the strongest support for XTZ.

The XTZ/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bullish movement. The pressure seems to be increasing in the market, meaning that the demand for Tezos is increasing, resulting in a stronger trend in the market. The XTZ/USD price path appears to be moving upwards, which signifies that the market will remain under bullish dominance.

XTZ/USD 1-day price chart source: Trading view

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 48, showing a stable value falling neither undervalued nor overbought. The RSI path appears to be following a straight path which signifies stability for XTZ. The buying activity equals the selling activity causing the RSI score to remain constant rather than increasing or decreasing.

Tezos Price Analysis Conclusion

Carefully observing the Tezos price analysis, we deduce that the price level has come under bullish dominance, which will cause the price of XTZ to increase significantly in the next few days, given that the bulls maintain their rule. The market appears to be stable in terms of volatility; a trend shift is not likely to happen.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.